TelevisaUnivision has announced Vix as its flagship streaming brand, with both subscription and free, ad-supported versions of it due to launch in the coming months. The company unveiled the name this morning at the start of a virtual investor presentation. Vix has been in the Univision fold since the company acquired it last February. At the time of that deal, the plan was to have it power domestic streaming outlet PrendeTV. As 2021 unfolded, Univision then set a merger with Grupo Televisa’s media arm. The latter merger closed in January. The AVOD tier of Vix will launch March 31, with the subscription Vix+...

