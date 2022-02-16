Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone, 34, Marries Sweetheart Elisa Achilli, 22, After 4 Years Of Dating — Congrats

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Navarone Garibaldi said ‘I do’ to his girlfriend Elisa Achilli in Switzerland the day after Valentine’s Day. His mom Priscilla Presley and other family members attended the romantic nuptials.

Priscilla Presley, 76, finally has a daughter-in-law! Her son Navarone Garibaldi, 34, got married to his girlfriend Elisa Achilli, 22, after dating for four years on February 15. Priscilla revealed on Instagram that the couple said “I do” during a romantic outdoor ceremony at Schloss Hünigen hotel in Konolfingen, Switzerland. The businesswoman and actress, who shares Navarone with ex Marco Garibaldi, was among family and friends in attendance.

Priscilla Presley and her son Navarone Garibaldi at ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ premiere on May 7, 2015 (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Priscilla’s photos showed just how amazing Navarone and Elisa looked on their wedding day. Navarone, who is the frontman for the band Them Guns, wore a navy blue suit and black bowtie. Meanwhile, his bride stunned in a gorgeous white wedding gown that must have blown all the guests, and her husband, away. The lovebirds shared a romantic smooch in the pictures that the mother of the groom proudly posted to Instagram. In her caption, Priscilla said she “couldn’t be happier” about her son’s nuptials.

Navarone and Elisa both also spoke to People about getting married. “I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive. She makes everything we do effortless, and I can’t imagine life without her,” Navarone said. Elisa told the outlet, “Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I’m so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife.”

The newlyweds got engaged back in December 2020. Navarone announced the big news on Christmas Day that year, by sharing a photo of Elisa’s gorgeous engagement ring on her finger. “SHE SAID YESSSS!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS!! #Engaged,” the musician wrote.

Navarone’s parents were together for 22 years before they went their separate ways in 2006. Priscilla was previously married to the late Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, during which they welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who is Navarone’s half-sister.