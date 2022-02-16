ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Midland Odessa – Asked Her To Be My Girlfriend And She Said Let Me Think About It!

Listener Wrote - So I asked the woman I've been dating to me my girlfriend the other day and I got a 'Can I Think About It? Um, I literally don't have a clue what to do now. I mean we...

A West Texas Valentine’s Day That Included A Proposal–WHAT NOW?

You got the ultimate Valentine's Surprise... You had the question popped to you and you said YES! Now what? Short engagement and quick wedding? Long engagement and BIG wedding? Church wedding? Courthouse quickie? Elope and don't waste any more time? LOTS of questions. And honestly, there's no one right answer. It's different for everyone--based on wants and needs and dreams--but also based on finances. Who is paying for the whole thing? Is it being split? You cover some, parents cover some? Does the savings account come into play? Is it all Dad paying for everything? And if so-how much decision power do you have over your own special day vs what expectations are of others? Is that even a factor?
Midland-Odessa Wish You Had A Gym In Your Workplace? We Have That And More!

Who truly loves going to work everyday? Can you honestly say you do? I think other than the obvious, being on the radio, I can honestly say myself and my coworkers do! It helps that we have a super cool building. There is no such thing as empty, unused space at the B93 studios. In the last couple of years, this place has really transformed with the great ideas our boss has!
The First Three Questions Every West Texan Must Answer

We all have them. Those questions we have to answer. You know the ones. When people find out you are from a certain area. For example-being from Chicago, I always get "What's your favorite pizza?', "Do you like winter / the snow?", and "Which one are you--Cubs or White Sox?"... Well--living in West Texas is no exception. Depending on the setting and who's doing the asking (there are family variables here like "Are you ever going to get married?" or, if you're already married but childless--"Are you guys ever going to have kids?"--that sort of thing. Those types of questions are not in consideration for this topic. We're not talking about lifestyle choices, relationship or family choices, or even career choices. This is all about the region you live.
