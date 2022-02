There is a certain freedom that peace provides — a power that is both silent and spirited, calm and courageous. Peace is not arrogant, harsh, or indifferent; rather, peace is generous, passionate, and protective. Many confuse peace with protest: it is not a cymbal that clangs for the sake of drowning out our critics, opposing views, or insecurities. We cannot demand it from others, nor can we expect to be understood by those who do not cultivate...

RELIGION ・ 29 MINUTES AGO