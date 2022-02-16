ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Here Are the 10 Best Deals from Le Creuset’s Massive Winter Sale

By Erin Cavoto
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Have you always dreamed of owning your own Le Creuset? Or are you looking to expand your collection to add to your well-loved Le Creuset Dutch oven? We’re here to tell you that right...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Macy's is Having a Huge Home Sale﻿—Here Are the 12 Best Deals to Score Before It's Too Late

While casually scrolling through Instagram this morning, our eyes popped when we came across a post from Macy's. "Our Big Home Sale is on," it read. Maybe you saw it too, but if not, all you need to know is that it's one of the retailer's biggest home sales. We're talking up to 65 percent off everything from Le Creuset cookware to CRUX air fryers and more. The best part is, the sale lasts through January 29, so you have a few days to get your shopping done, although we suggest you hop on it now before things start selling out.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Winter is here and you might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic—baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer to tidy it up for the new year. To help you out, right now you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon Deals.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Creuset Cookware#Cooking#Le Creuset#Dutch#Sauteuse#French
The Independent

Aldi’s £19.99 heart-shaped casserole dish looks exactly the same as Le Creuset’s £190 version

Looking to cook a romantic meal this Valentine’s Day? Aldi is here to help. Not only is the penny-saving supermarket a go-to for cheaper cheeses, meats, wine and veg, but it’s also a great place to shop for dupes of some of our favourite products.With famous beauty buys, candles, and even a certain caterpillar cake that broke the internet last year, it’s safe to say that the budget supermarket has our backs when it comes to getting the good stuff for less. And you won’t be disappointed with this latest offering.Another popular option is Aldi’s cast-iron cooking pot range, as...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

4 Overpriced Items You Should Stop Buying ASAP At Costco (They’re Not A Good Deal!)

There are many reasons why people love shopping at Costco and similar wholesale retailers. These membership-only stores allow customers to buy items in bulk, and it often appears like cheaper, more bang-for-your-buck deals are in store. After scrolling through customer reviews, Reddit users’ experiences and similar store prices, the following 4 items may be considered overpriced at Costco and something to look out for when shopping for them.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Shopping
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

Taco Bell Just Dropped 3 New Menu Items That We Can't Wait to Try

If you needed any excuse to skip the grocery store this week and order in every single night all in the spirit of self-care, here's your sign to do just that. Taco Bell surprised us all with the Monday morning news we needed: The Chalupa slinger is releasing three all-new menu items set to debut this week.
RESTAURANTS
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Sam's Club Is Basically Giving Away Annual Memberships For Free

As a well-known retailer, Sam's Club aims to appeal to its members by offering free shipping on several items coupled with other benefits, including cash rewards, Sam's Club Credit, free health screenings, and more. The company states on its website that its founder, Sam Walton, prioritized his customers' needs and said, "Our philosophy has always been simple. We are the agents for our customers."
LIFESTYLE
WRAL News

Macy's: 8-Piece Comforter Sets (all sizes $39.99), Pyrex 12-pc set $19.99 (reg. $43), up to 75% off kitchen, sheets, jewelry, clothing

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new Home Sale with up to 65% off! You'll find 8-Piece Comforter Sets in all sizes for $39.99 (reg. $100), Pyrex 12 piece and 8 piece sets for $19.99 (reg. $43) and bedding, clothing, jewelry, kitchen and clearance up to 75% off!
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll...
SHOPPING
Mic

The 50 coolest things on Amazon that look expensive but are cheap as hell

Is there any better place than Amazon for discovering random, inexpensive products that look so much nicer than their price tag may indicate? I don’t think so. When you’re in the market for something specific, whether it’s a decor item for your home, a beauty essential, or something that’s missing in your office space, it’s no secret that Amazon is going to have what you need. But, what about those products that you don’t know that you need? How do you find the life-changing stuff with great reviews when you don’t know what to look for?
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy