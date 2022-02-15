ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Banquet's Slowly Delivered Horror Arrives Cold

By Matt Donato
Paste Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m confident some will find the arthouse ambiguity of Ruth Paxton’s A Banquet insidiously enthralling—unfortunately, that’s not my experience. It’s a film that learns the wrong lessons from A24-bred horror standouts and invests every cent into this “don’t show, don’t tell” application of sorrow. Justin Bull’s screenplay focuses heavily on two...

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Denton Record-Chronicle

Acquired taste: ‘A Banquet’ director feasts on horror’s soundscape, lunch-spewing imagery

Now playing in select theaters and available on digital and on-demand platforms. Some films throughout the years have been so disturbing that people have reportedly passed out or vomited in movie theaters. Each person has a sensitivity toward different elements. With that in mind, IFC Midnight’s latest slice of horror-tastic delight, A Banquet, directed by visionary newcomer Ruth Paxton, has its own brand of what-the-hell to claim your curiosity and put your stomach in knots.
KENS 5

‘A Banquet’ Review: Elusive horror-drama paints in broad, moody strokes

It’s probably not a misdirect, and maybe not even an accident, that the most striking thing about “A Banquet” – Ruth Paxton’s ominous, open-ended horror jaunt about roads taken and not taken after loss – is the divergent touches of its production design. You don’t really notice the emerald green of a garden’s fauna until you notice it through the windows of the black hole of a home where most of this movie unfolds, just like you don’t really see the creeping anguish behind the eyes of its occupants unless you knew they were quietly reeling from tragedy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theplaylist.net

‘A Banquet’ Review: Ruth Paxton’s Feature Debut Needs A Little Less Seasoning

What’s going on with Betsey? That’s the crux of Ruth Paxton‘s feature debut, the intense family psychodrama “A Banquet,” for which she, and writer Justin Bull, provide many alluring choices but no definitive answer. Instead, the film—about a family that experiences a major trauma and tragedy and the teenage daughter who is forever, radically altered and “enlightened” afterward—flirts with several compelling subtexts, dresses them up in genre psycho-horror garb, and then rushes to a climax that provides no conclusive key to its central riddle. The film’s lack of resolve about its themes spells its downfall. With a little more focus, “A Banquet” could be a haunting portrait of a family in crisis, an adolescent adrift, and mothers’ care gone sour. As presented, however, it’s an elaborate yet clumsy slice of domestic horror that bites off more than it can chew.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Nope’ Trailer: “What’s A Bad Miracle?,” Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Arrives In July

Along with Robert Eggers and Ari Aster, Jordan Peele is one of modern horror’s new masters. Well, good news, horror fans: all three directors have new films out this year. Eggers’ “The Northman” arrives first in April, with a release date for Aster’s “Disappointment Blvd.” yet to be determined. As for Peele’s follow-up to 2019’s “Us?” That hits theaters this summer.
MOVIES
