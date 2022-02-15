A Banquet's Slowly Delivered Horror Arrives Cold

What’s going on with Betsey? That’s the crux of Ruth Paxton‘s feature debut, the intense family psychodrama “A Banquet,” for which she, and writer Justin Bull, provide many alluring choices but no definitive answer. Instead, the film—about a family that experiences a major trauma and tragedy and the teenage daughter who is forever, radically altered and “enlightened” afterward—flirts with several compelling subtexts, dresses them up in genre psycho-horror garb, and then rushes to a climax that provides no conclusive key to its central riddle. The film’s lack of resolve about its themes spells its downfall. With a little more focus, “A Banquet” could be a haunting portrait of a family in crisis, an adolescent adrift, and mothers’ care gone sour. As presented, however, it’s an elaborate yet clumsy slice of domestic horror that bites off more than it can chew.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO