Nike is cooking up a food-themed Dunk Low, and it’s chosen a fruit millennials just can’t resist as inspiration. Images of the Dunk Low “Avocado” have surfaced, revealing another obstacle in the way of home ownership for an entire generation. The sneaker’s makeup takes its dress from the creamy fruit, with the majority of the upper coming in dark green to match an avocado’s skin. A lighter green is then used for the collar and lining to represent the edible interior, while the insole takes on the brown of an avocado’s pit.

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO