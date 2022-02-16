Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Scores 18 points off bench

Quickley closed Wednesday's 111-106 loss to Brooklyn with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes. Quickley bounced back from a scoreless outing in his last contest to score an efficient 18 points -- his most since Jan. 8. The second-year pro was by far the most productive guard for the Knicks, as he finished with at least 15 points, five rebounds and four assists for just the second time during the campaign. It's difficult to trust any member of New York's backcourt on a consistent basis, as coach Tom Thibodeau continues to play the hot hand.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO