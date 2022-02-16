ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Scores 18 points off bench

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Clarke notched 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan 3-Pointers In Today's NBA: "I Have No Doubt He Would Have Shot One Million 3-Pointers In Practice And Become A Better 3-Point Shooter And A More High Volume 3-Point Shooter."

Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Clarke
CBS Sports

Coach K's farewell tour: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski explains health situation after falling ill in last game

After leaving his team's 74-72 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday at halftime because he wasn't feeling well, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski updated his status on Thursday ahead of the No. 9 Blue Devils' game with Florida State on Saturday. The 75-year-old legend, who is retiring after this season, said on ESPNU Radio that "I'm better," and he attributed the issue to the rigors of a busy schedule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg
CBS Sports

Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Scores 11 points off bench

Achiuwa contributed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 103-91 win over Minnesota. Achiuwa has been playing mostly off the bench this season, but it's worth noting that his last three games with 10 or more points have come when he's not in the starting unit. A high-energy player capable of getting things done on both ends of the court, he is a reliable asset for the Raptors but doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside due to the inconsistencies on both his game and his current role.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Scores 18 points off bench

Quickley closed Wednesday's 111-106 loss to Brooklyn with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes. Quickley bounced back from a scoreless outing in his last contest to score an efficient 18 points -- his most since Jan. 8. The second-year pro was by far the most productive guard for the Knicks, as he finished with at least 15 points, five rebounds and four assists for just the second time during the campaign. It's difficult to trust any member of New York's backcourt on a consistent basis, as coach Tom Thibodeau continues to play the hot hand.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Sterling Brown: Small role off bench

Brown played four minutes and logged one rebound in Thursday's 125-118 win over the Pelicans. Since being cleared from a foot injury earlier this month that had sidelined him for approximately three weeks, Brown has been a fringe member of head coach Jason Kidd's rotation. He's logged a total of 10 minutes over the Mavericks' last two games, but he could drop out of the rotation if Reggie Bullock (hip) is ready to go coming out of the All-Star break.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

As Knicks slide, exec William Wesley has blamed Tom Thibodeau in talks with owner James Dolan, per report

The New York Knicks are in freefall, and, according to SNY's Ian Begley, 2021 Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau doesn't have the support within the organization that he used to. More specifically, according to a second SNY story on the subject, Knicks executive William Wesley -- "Worldwide Wes" -- has criticized Thibodeau's coaching in private conversations with owner James Dolan. Wesley has told Dolan that Thibodeau deserves a significant share of the blame for the team's recent slide, per SNY.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
WAVY News 10

Western Kentucky completes season sweep of ODU with 73-64 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Dayvion McKnight had 23 points as Western Kentucky beat Old Dominion 73-64 for its seventh straight victory. Camron Justice had 13 points for the Hilltoppers (17-11, 9-6 Conference USA). Jaylin Hunter tied a career high with 20 points and snagged six rebounds for the Monarchs (10-17, 5-9).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in win over Buffalo

MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. He opened the scoring for Colorado on the afternoon early in the first period, then helped set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-netter inside the final minute of the third. MacKinnon has found the scoresheet in four straight games since missing four with a concussion, and on the season the 26-year-old has 11 goals and 48 points through 35 contests.
NHL
KLFY News 10

Kobe Julien leads Louisiana to second straight win over ULM, 79-74

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Much like the win on Thursday, Kobe Julien’s late free throws sealed the win for UL over ULM. Julien was 10-of-10 at the line, and led the team with a game-high 26 points. His 26 points against the Warhawks are a career-high. Two of Julien’s free throws gave the Cajuns the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy