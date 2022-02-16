Heat's Javonte Smart: Nabs two-way deal from Miami

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both matchups, winning both by at least 15 points each and has now won three-straight overall against Charlotte. The Heat are 69-46 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 29-28 in road games.) ... Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench 19 times this season and has now totaled 38 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.
Comments / 0