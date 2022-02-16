ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Javonte Smart: Nabs two-way deal from Miami

 3 days ago

Smart agreed Tuesday with the Heat on a two-way contract, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Smart joins Kyle Guy as the second two-way player on the Heat roster, after Miami upgraded Caleb...

ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
Person
Javonte Smart
Person
Kyle Guy
CBS Sports

Coach K's farewell tour: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski explains health situation after falling ill in last game

After leaving his team's 74-72 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday at halftime because he wasn't feeling well, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski updated his status on Thursday ahead of the No. 9 Blue Devils' game with Florida State on Saturday. The 75-year-old legend, who is retiring after this season, said on ESPNU Radio that "I'm better," and he attributed the issue to the rigors of a busy schedule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
#The Miami Herald#Lsu#Bucks#Heat#Sioux Falls#Fg
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Miami Heat At Charlotte Hornets Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both matchups, winning both by at least 15 points each and has now won three-straight overall against Charlotte. The Heat are 69-46 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 29-28 in road games.) ... Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench 19 times this season and has now totaled 38 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Gives The Latest on Victor Oladipo

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is nearing an return but the Heat are unsure of when he will back in the lineup. When coach Erik Spoelstra spoke with reporters at the morning shootaround ahead of Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, he said Oladipo is still working his way back.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Branching Into Crypto World

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is ready to begin learning about cryptocurrency and shares that he is not alone. He said more and more NBA players are expressing their interests in the new-age way of investing and want to educate themselves. “As much as crypto is becoming a big thing,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan 3-Pointers In Today's NBA: "I Have No Doubt He Would Have Shot One Million 3-Pointers In Practice And Become A Better 3-Point Shooter And A More High Volume 3-Point Shooter."

Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
NBA

