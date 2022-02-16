WATCH: Bedford Fire Department shows off its Olympic curling skills

BEDFORD, Tx (KDAF) — Bedford firefighters, inspired by the Winter Olympics, took time to have some fun and show off their curling skills in a video at the Bedford Fire Station.

By the looks of the video, it looks like they had a lot of fun using brooms and a bucket to play a game of curling.

In their Facebook post , the fire department said, “Who needs the Beijing Olympics when you have Bedford Fire Department Olympics? A Shift Station 2 crew is definitely the front runner for the gold medal in the Fire Station Bay Curling event!”

