WATCH: Bedford Fire Department shows off its Olympic curling skills
BEDFORD, Tx (KDAF) — Bedford firefighters, inspired by the Winter Olympics, took time to have some fun and show off their curling skills in a video at the Bedford Fire Station.
By the looks of the video, it looks like they had a lot of fun using brooms and a bucket to play a game of curling.
In their Facebook post , the fire department said, “Who needs the Beijing Olympics when you have Bedford Fire Department Olympics? A Shift Station 2 crew is definitely the front runner for the gold medal in the Fire Station Bay Curling event!”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
