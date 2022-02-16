ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

What Is Redlining And How Can It Be Solved?

By Shannon Dawson
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPAVU_0eGE0rHl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQM1F_0eGE0rHl00

Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty


R edlining is a discriminatory lending practice that has been outlawed for centuries, but unfortunately, a few remnants of the prejudice protocol continue to haunt Black and Brown homeowners today. What is redlining and how did it become so deeply ingrained in our society?

According to the New York Times , the term derives from government homeownership programs that were created during the 1930’s New Deal. The programs offered “government-insured mortgages,” to new and struggling homeowners as a way to push back against foreclosures during the Depression.

Later on, the government implemented new protocols for homeowners seeking to receive assistance. Organizations like the Home Owners Loan Corp and The Federal Housing Administration  FHA), used “color-coded maps” that essentially ranked what neighborhoods were eligible to receive the government back mortgages. The questionable practice occurred “in more than 200 cities and towns across the United States,” The New York Times notes.

The loan worthiness of neighborhoods was ranked from “A”  through “D,” with “D” areas, being the least likely to receive additional aid. Why? The federal government claimed that the property value in those areas would decrease over time. Coincidentally, many of those “D” areas happened to be where a large concentration of Black people lived.

Around that same time, the FHA, which was established in 1934, provided financial support to builders to mass-produce entire subdivisions for White communities, but on one condition. None of the newly built homes were to be sold to African Americans.

Richard Rothstein notes in his book The Color of Law, that Black folks were pushed out of the areas surrounding the new suburban communities and forced to live in housing projects.

“The segregation of our metropolitan areas today leads … to stagnant inequality because families are much less able to be upwardly-mobile when they’re living in segregated neighborhoods where opportunity is absent,” Rothstein told NPR in 2017. “If we want greater equality in this society, if we want a lowering of the hostility between police and young African-American men, we need to take steps to desegregate.”

The FHA could never provide evidence that Blacks living near Whites would devalue property or put White homeowner’s loans at risk. Rothstein notes in his book that property values skyrocketed when Black families brought homes near all-white neighborhoods because, in some instances, they were willing to pay more than Whites to own property due to strict protocols.

According to a study conducted by the Census Bureau, 44 percent of Black families owned their home during the first quarter of 2020, compared to 73.7 percent of White families. In some cities, the Black homeownership gap is startling. The Washington Post notes in their article titled “One home, a lifetime of impact”, that in Minneapolis, only 25 percent of Blacks own homes “compared with 76 percent of Whites.” DC has the highest rate of Black homeownership hovering at 51 percent, but the number is still drastically lower in comparison to White-owned households, which stand at 70 percent in the city.

Thanks to the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which banned housing discrimination across the U.S., redlining no longer exists. Additionally, the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act of 1975 required lenders to provide certain mortgage data to prospective homeowners. It was certainly a huge leap forward, but sadly, some of the lingering effects of redlining have seeped into other parts of the home buying process, which greatly impacts the success of Black homeownership and wealth.

Economists at the University of Utah and Carlos Avenancio-León of Indiana University found that Black families pay 13 percent more in property taxes compared to White families. Disparities in property value also stifle Black homeownership.  A study by real estate company Redfin suggests that Black families are more likely to own homes in formerly redlined neighborhoods than areas that have been deemed “greenlined” or more profitable. According to the study, over the past 40 years, redlined neighborhoods have gained “$212,023 or 52 percent less in equity compared to homes in greenline neighborhoods. In turn, these neighborhoods are seen as undesirable and worthless, and the ramifications trickle down into other aspects, including lack of funding for schools and health resources in formerly redlined communities. Other issues that impact Black homeownership are lack of access to credit and higher mortgage denial rates.

There has to be a silver lining, right?

Back in October 2021, the Department of Justice (DOJ) rolled out the Combating Redlining Initiative that would partner with the Financial Protection Bureau and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to ensure fair lending practices. The decision came after the department reached a settlement against Trustmark for engaging in lending discrimination.

“Lending discrimination runs counter to fundamental promises of our economic system,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement at the time. “When people are denied credit simply because of their race or national origin, their ability to share in our nation’s prosperity is all but eliminated,” Garland continued, “We are committing ourselves to addressing modern-day redlining by making far more robust use of our fair lending authorities. We will spare no resource to ensure that federal fair lending laws are vigorously enforced and that financial institutions provide equal opportunity for every American to obtain credit,” he added.

Another way to fight back against the effects of redlining would be educational programs dedicated to raising awareness about downpayment assistance programs offered by the FHA. Some organizations like the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, completely cover downpayment fees and closing costs for eligible homebuyers, allowing them to lock into a low mortgage rate.

“There’s a program on the books right now, the Native American Home Loan Guarantee program from HUD, that needs to be expanded for Blacks,” Donnell Williams, president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers in Lanham told The Washington Post. “The program offers loans with interest rates as low as 2 percent and lower down payment requirements.”

Adjusting credit score models to consider other ways of evaluating a borrower’s creditworthiness would make the home buying process more inclusive for Blacks. While the topic has been in discussion for centuries now, reparations could be another way of ensuring homeownership. We could surely use that 40 acres!

Why is homeownership so important? Homeownership can provide wealth for generations. It can be passed down or sold as an investment property. Retirement is also a key factor. Being able to live rent-free after you retire will save you a ton of money and protect your financial security. Whatever the case may be, Black people need to have access to homeownership. It’s a critical pathway in building wealth for future generations to come.

SEE ALSO:

40 Acres And A Mule: What Are Reparations And Why Is The Concept So Polarizing?

Redefining Community Policing: HBCU Refuses To Call Cops On Campus Thieves, Extends Enrollment Offer Instead

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3039818" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

How we can solve the nation’s affordable housing crisis

Opinion by Janneke Ratcliffe for CNN Business Perspectives. Millions of Americans are losing out on the chance to reap the benefits of homeownership because of a supply shortage. This shortage is most acute among affordable homes, where low- and moderate-income renters, younger first-time homebuyers, and people of color are losing faith that they will be able to experience this part of the American dream.
REAL ESTATE
Concord Monitor

Role of redlining

The Granite State News Collaborative’s series, “Invisible Walls,” shows how two powerful forces in Manchester’s history – the Amoskeag Company and land-use zoning – help explain the city’s inequalities today, but there are also other forces at work. One is redlining, a method...
MANCHESTER, NH
marketplace.org

In addressing the housing shortage, we might need to rethink the way housing policy works

It’s not a secret that there’s a housing shortage in this country. On Thursday, the National Association of Realtors said in a report on metro housing that the lack of homes for sale made homeownership even less affordable in the final quarter of 2021. The median home price went up to $361,700, nearly a 15% annual increase. Prices were up even more in coastal cities like San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The overlooked workers who can solve the labor crisis

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Whether you call it the Great Resignation or the Big Quit, employers are woefully short of the workers they need to run their businesses and provide the goods and services we expect without delay.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Black People#Redlining#Hud#Foreclosure#Black And Brown#The New York Times#The Home Owners Loan Corp#Fha#African Americans
Fortune

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman predicts the future of real estate—from 3D scans to agents making $700,000

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Glenn Kelman appeared to be right when he figured COVID-19 would shut down the U.S. home market. “In April 2020 the housing market came to an absolute grinding halt,” he recalls. “COVID had stopped the economy, and people weren’t able to tour properties.” Yet just two months later “the market had come roaring back” and has continued to roar; last year U.S. homes sold faster and at higher prices than ever. For Kelman and the company he heads, Redfin, plus competitors including Zillow and Opendoor, this historic white-hot market has been a vast opportunity—and a crucible of technology competition and strategy innovation.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRON4 News

See how California is affected by e-commerce scams

(STACKER) — While economies the world over suffered, slowed, and effectively stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fraud economy flourished. Experts estimated that the annual global cost of fraud in 2020 would total just over $5 trillion USD — that’s more than the gross domestic product of most countries. But those were pre-pandemic estimates, derived […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Axios

Tech giants offer new lifelines to businesses

More tech companies are creeping into banking and lending, offering new lifelines to small businesses. Why it matters: Tech’s stronghold on customer and sales data enables them to fine-tune support while businesses gain more options for borrowing. The availability of these options became crucial during the pandemic, especially if...
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. unveils tool to direct green investment to disadvantaged communities

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday launched a beta version of a tool that will be used to determine where to invest bilions of federal dollars to bring clean energy and infrastructure to disadvantaged communities, a key step in fulfilling a promise by the Biden administration to prioritize environmental justice.
ADVOCACY
Outsider.com

Food Stamps: 34 States Offering Extra $95 in February

Millions of Americans that get food stamps will automatically be getting a benefits boost worth $95 in February. This comes after the majority of U.S. states extended their support for this month. Check the list below to see if your state is extending food stamp benefits through this month. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebalance.com

Got an Idea for a Banking Rule? Here’s Where To Send It

If you were in charge of protecting consumers from harmful practices in the financial services industry, what new rules would you make?. Well, now you can tell the government exactly how to run things in that department: The official watchdog over predatory lending, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has just launched a website where members of the public can submit requests for regulatory changes directly to the agency. The suggestions will be posted publicly for review and comment.
PERSONAL FINANCE
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

934
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy