9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A man is facing charges and a robber is still on the loose as a 9-year-old girl has died after being shot during a robbery of an ATM machine Monday night in southwest Houston.

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank on the 2900 block of Woodridge near Winkler, a man was being robbed by a suspected robber.

As the suspect was running off, the robbery victim, 41, took out his gun and began shooting at and struck a truck the shooter thought was involved. One of the bullets struck a pickup truck carrying an innocent family of five, going down Winkler.

A 9-year-old girl in the truck was hit with a bullet and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. Her family says Arlene Alvarez was on life support when she died on Tuesday, hours after the shooting Monday evening.

According to Houston police, as of Tuesday morning, they don’t know if the robbery suspect returned fire, but they did say the robbery suspect did run from the scene. The robbery victim called 911 to report the robbery, unaware that one of his bullets struck the child.

“It just goes to show, anytime there is guns involved, the danger to innocent bystanders is extremely high and everyone please lift up your voices and pray for this innocent child,” HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said.

Meanwhile, police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.

Tony D. Earls, 41, charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury (pending updates since child’s death was announced)

Anyone with information in either this case or the robbery which preceded it is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

