ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

By Gianella Ghiglino
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUwqC_0eGE0kLu00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A man is facing charges and a robber is still on the loose as a 9-year-old girl has died after being shot during a robbery of an ATM machine Monday night in southwest Houston.

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank on the 2900 block of Woodridge near Winkler, a man was being robbed by a suspected robber.

As the suspect was running off, the robbery victim, 41, took out his gun and began shooting at and struck a truck the shooter thought was involved. One of the bullets struck a pickup truck carrying an innocent family of five, going down Winkler.

A 9-year-old girl in the truck was hit with a bullet and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. Her family says Arlene Alvarez was on life support when she died on Tuesday, hours after the shooting Monday evening.

According to Houston police, as of Tuesday morning, they don’t know if the robbery suspect returned fire, but they did say the robbery suspect did run from the scene. The robbery victim called 911 to report the robbery, unaware that one of his bullets struck the child.

“It just goes to show, anytime there is guns involved, the danger to innocent bystanders is extremely high and everyone please lift up your voices and pray for this innocent child,” HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said.

Meanwhile, police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.

Tony D. Earls, 41, charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury (pending updates since child’s death was announced)

Anyone with information in either this case or the robbery which preceded it is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Murder-suicide suspected in woman’s beating death, Rockton crash

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities in suburban Chicago are investigating the possibility that a man suspected in the beating death of his girlfriend intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic near Rockton, killing himself and the driver of another vehicle. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli says it was a “strong theory” of investigators that the man […]
ROCKTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Murder-suicide suspect named by investigators

ROCKTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The driver blamed for a deadly Monday crash in Rockton has been identified by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 9 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the intersection of Bates Road and Freeport Road. A black Dodge Ram and a grey Ford Focus were found on the scene. […]
ROCKTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Houston Police Department#Shooting#Atm#Kiah#Chase#Memorial Hermann Hospital#Hpd#The Hpd Homicide Division#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car smashes into Rockford tutoring center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tutoring sessions were brought to a screeching halt Thursday after a car smashed through the front doors of a local business. First responders were called to the Huntington Learning Center, at 5301 E. State Street, around 1 p.m. when a green Kia drove through the glass front doors. At least one […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

More than 100 protestors arrested in Canada

OTTAWA, Can. (WTVO) — Police in Ottawa, Canada have arrested more than 100 people protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. Scuffles broke out as police in riot gear moved in on Friday to crack down on the “Freedom Convoy.” Police said that some protesters assaulted officers and tried to take their weapons. Authorities also started to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cat, dog rescued from Beloit apartment fire

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two pets were safely rescued after a fire in Beloit Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to Harrison Avenue, just north of Grand Avenue around 8:40 a.m. When they arrived at the apartment fire, they found no injured people but were able to rescue a cat and a dog. Officials have […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

I-39 re-opens after massive back-up

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 vehicles were stalled on I-39 Thursday night into Friday morning as a substantial snowstorm ripped through Central Illinois. At noon on Friday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the northbound lane was open, and hours later, the agency reopened the rest of the highway. A preliminary investigation […]
EL PASO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy