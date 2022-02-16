ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Where people in Illinois are moving to most

By Nexstar Media Wire, Stacker
 3 days ago

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Illinois are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Illinois in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#50. Wyoming

– Moved from Illinois to Wyoming in 2019: 49
— 0.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wyoming to Illinois in 2019: 109
— #29 most common destination from Wyoming

#49. Idaho

– Moved from Illinois to Idaho in 2019: 268
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Idaho to Illinois in 2019: 106
— #35 most common destination from Idaho

#48. West Virginia

– Moved from Illinois to West Virginia in 2019: 380
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from West Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 379
— #22 most common destination from West Virginia

#47. New Hampshire

– Moved from Illinois to New Hampshire in 2019: 390
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Hampshire to Illinois in 2019: 507
— #17 most common destination from New Hampshire

#46. Maine

– Moved from Illinois to Maine in 2019: 436
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maine to Illinois in 2019: 564
— #19 most common destination from Maine

#45. North Dakota

– Moved from Illinois to North Dakota in 2019: 451
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Dakota to Illinois in 2019: 445
— #20 most common destination from North Dakota

#44. Delaware

– Moved from Illinois to Delaware in 2019: 562
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Delaware to Illinois in 2019: 213
— #17 most common destination from Delaware

#43. Hawaii

– Moved from Illinois to Hawaii in 2019: 568
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to Illinois in 2019: 767
— #23 most common destination from Hawaii

#42. Rhode Island

– Moved from Illinois to Rhode Island in 2019: 624
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Rhode Island to Illinois in 2019: 143
— #25 most common destination from Rhode Island

#41. Vermont

– Moved from Illinois to Vermont in 2019: 670
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Vermont to Illinois in 2019: 74
— #30 most common destination from Vermont

#40. Louisiana

– Moved from Illinois to Louisiana in 2019: 712
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Louisiana to Illinois in 2019: 805
— #25 most common destination from Louisiana

#39. New Mexico

– Moved from Illinois to New Mexico in 2019: 836
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Mexico to Illinois in 2019: 631
— #22 most common destination from New Mexico

#38. Alaska

– Moved from Illinois to Alaska in 2019: 952
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alaska to Illinois in 2019: 135
— #42 most common destination from Alaska

#37. Montana

– Moved from Illinois to Montana in 2019: 1,045
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Montana to Illinois in 2019: 37
— #39 most common destination from Montana

#36. Nebraska

– Moved from Illinois to Nebraska in 2019: 1,158
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to Illinois in 2019: 1,772
— #12 most common destination from Nebraska

#35. South Dakota

– Moved from Illinois to South Dakota in 2019: 1,300
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Dakota to Illinois in 2019: 285
— #24 most common destination from South Dakota

#34. Arkansas

– Moved from Illinois to Arkansas in 2019: 1,308
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to Illinois in 2019: 1,202
— #12 most common destination from Arkansas

#33. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Illinois to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,361
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Illinois in 2019: 865
— #11 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#32. Connecticut

– Moved from Illinois to Connecticut in 2019: 1,389
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Connecticut to Illinois in 2019: 1,783
— #19 most common destination from Connecticut

#31. Oregon

– Moved from Illinois to Oregon in 2019: 1,602
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to Illinois in 2019: 1,214
— #17 most common destination from Oregon

#30. New Jersey

– Moved from Illinois to New Jersey in 2019: 1,854
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Jersey to Illinois in 2019: 3,562
— #16 most common destination from New Jersey

#29. Maryland

– Moved from Illinois to Maryland in 2019: 1,929
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maryland to Illinois in 2019: 2,572
— #16 most common destination from Maryland

#28. Alabama

– Moved from Illinois to Alabama in 2019: 1,962
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658
— #16 most common destination from Alabama

#27. Oklahoma

– Moved from Illinois to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,401
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to Illinois in 2019: 2,326
— #8 most common destination from Oklahoma

#26. Kansas

– Moved from Illinois to Kansas in 2019: 2,449
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to Illinois in 2019: 2,307
— #9 most common destination from Kansas

#25. Mississippi

– Moved from Illinois to Mississippi in 2019: 3,133
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Mississippi to Illinois in 2019: 765
— #15 most common destination from Mississippi

#24. Washington

– Moved from Illinois to Washington in 2019: 3,829
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Illinois in 2019: 4,364
— #12 most common destination from Washington

#23. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,996
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois in 2019: 4,591
— #19 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#22. Massachusetts

– Moved from Illinois to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,050
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to Illinois in 2019: 3,693
— #14 most common destination from Massachusetts

#21. South Carolina

– Moved from Illinois to South Carolina in 2019: 4,210
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 1,518
— #16 most common destination from South Carolina

#20. Utah

– Moved from Illinois to Utah in 2019: 4,238
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to Illinois in 2019: 326
— #37 most common destination from Utah

#19. Nevada

– Moved from Illinois to Nevada in 2019: 4,239
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to Illinois in 2019: 1,394
— #20 most common destination from Nevada

#18. Kentucky

– Moved from Illinois to Kentucky in 2019: 4,843
— 1.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to Illinois in 2019: 3,514
— #8 most common destination from Kentucky

#17. New York

– Moved from Illinois to New York in 2019: 6,447
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Illinois in 2019: 8,032
— #13 most common destination from New York

#16. North Carolina

– Moved from Illinois to North Carolina in 2019: 6,527
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 4,792
— #15 most common destination from North Carolina

#15. Virginia

– Moved from Illinois to Virginia in 2019: 6,562
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 5,338
— #16 most common destination from Virginia

#14. Ohio

– Moved from Illinois to Ohio in 2019: 7,615
— 2.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Illinois in 2019: 7,684
— #9 most common destination from Ohio

#13. Minnesota

– Moved from Illinois to Minnesota in 2019: 8,348
— 2.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Illinois in 2019: 3,930
— #10 most common destination from Minnesota

#12. Tennessee

– Moved from Illinois to Tennessee in 2019: 8,607
— 2.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Illinois in 2019: 2,518
— #20 most common destination from Tennessee

#11. Colorado

– Moved from Illinois to Colorado in 2019: 10,153
— 3.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Illinois in 2019: 3,455
— #21 most common destination from Colorado

#10. Michigan

– Moved from Illinois to Michigan in 2019: 10,177
— 3.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Illinois in 2019: 10,396
— #4 most common destination from Michigan

#9. Iowa

– Moved from Illinois to Iowa in 2019: 10,843
— 3.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to Illinois in 2019: 10,294
— #1 most common destination from Iowa

#8. Arizona

– Moved from Illinois to Arizona in 2019: 10,915
— 3.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Illinois in 2019: 5,054
— #10 most common destination from Arizona

#7. Georgia

– Moved from Illinois to Georgia in 2019: 14,438
— 4.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Illinois in 2019: 3,610
— #19 most common destination from Georgia

#6. Missouri

– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366
— 5.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389
— #2 most common destination from Missouri

#5. Wisconsin

– Moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019: 22,402
— 7.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Illinois in 2019: 12,021
— #2 most common destination from Wisconsin

#4. Texas

– Moved from Illinois to Texas in 2019: 23,747
— 7.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Illinois in 2019: 9,106
— #18 most common destination from Texas

#3. California

– Moved from Illinois to California in 2019: 24,085
— 7.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Illinois in 2019: 14,692
— #14 most common destination from California

#2. Florida

– Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425
— 7.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Illinois in 2019: 14,534
— #11 most common destination from Florida

#1. Indiana

– Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328
— 11.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to Illinois in 2019: 17,156
— #2 most common destination from Indiana

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

