Forced displacements soared in Colombia in 2021, UN agency reports

 3 days ago

BOGOTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The forced displacement of communities soared in Colombia last year amid increased attacks against civilians by illegal armed groups and higher levels of violence, a UN agency said in a report on Wednesday.

At least 73,974 people were displaced from their homes across the Andean country in 2021, more than double the previous year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"It should be noted that actions by non-state armed groups against the civilian population are the main causes of forced displacement in Colombia," the report said, adding that the number of direct attacks against non-combatants rose 37% to more than 2,400.

As well as threats made via phone calls, pamphlets and other means, clashes between rival armed groups were the second most important driver of displacements, OCHA said.

Of those affected, more than 53,000 remain displaced, the report added, the majority of whom do not have access to the necessary housing, food, drinking water or health services, among other resources.

On the other hand, at least 65,600 people were forced to remain indoors due to the presence and operations of armed groups, while a further 85,700 saw restrictions on movement, the report added.

OCHA did not single out any specific group but FARC dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal with the government, the guerrilla National Liberation Army and drug-trafficking gangs such as the Clan del Golfo clash with the army and each other in a bid to control territory.

Colombia's internal conflict has left more than 260,000 dead over almost six decades, and millions have also been displaced.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

