Don’t Quit Before the Miracle

For years, the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens star has been accused of appropriating Black culture with her use of what's been dubbed as a "blaccent," when non-Black people speak in a stereotypical Black voice. In a lengthy statement posted to Twitter, Awkwafina wrote that "as a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE (African American Vernacular English), what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group,” she wrote. “But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was.”

