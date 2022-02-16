ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back at Bleu? McNellies to take over beloved spot

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/OKCTalk.com) – If you are looking to enjoy a night out in Midtown, you may soon be able to head to a popular spot.

For the past seven years, residents have flocked to Bleu Garten to enjoy beer and food trucks with friends.

However, all good things must come to an end.

“With thoughtful discussions we have agreed that the time has come for the space to evolve beyond Bleu Garten and we are excited to see what’s next for the heart of Midtown,” Bleu Garten posted on Facebook in September.

The area’s first food truck park closed its doors in mid-October.

Now, it seems the old Bleu Garten spot will have new life under a separate restaurant group.

According to OKCTalk.com, the McNellie’s Restaurant Group has signed a lease to take over the space at N.W. 10th and Harvey.

Instead of Bleu Garten, it will be called City Garden and will feature new updates throughout.

OKCTalk report s that City Garden will have a permanent kitchen to offer certain specialties, while bringing in rotating food trucks as well.

