Renewed iPhone 12 deals start at $450 today if you hurry

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago
Anyone who has ever tried a phone from Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will tell you the same thing. The iPhone 12 series is awesome, but expensive. That’s why picking up a renewed iPhone 12 from Amazon is a terrific option for savvy shoppers.

The updated iPhone 12 design harkens back to Apple’s iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, which everyone loved so much. Also, the new flat edges help set Apple’s iPhones apart from all the Android smartphones out there.

Of course, there is one problem with Apple’s iPhone 12 phones: they’re very expensive. That’s one of the reasons taking advantage of a renewed iPhone 12 on Amazon is always a good idea.

Renewed iPhone 12 Amazon deals

Getting a new smartphone from your carrier might seem appealing because you can pay for your phone over time. But you end up paying the full price over time anyway. And what if you want to switch carriers? You’ll be forced to pay off the balance of your smartphone. Then, you’ll have to jump through hoops to unlock it.

By getting a renewed iPhone 12 on Amazon, you end up saving money in the long run. On top of that, factory unlocked models are available. That means if you ever switch carriers, all you need to do is pop out your old SIM and pop in the new one.

This is especially pertinent now since so many people are realizing the benefits of MVNOs. Why pay so much for Verizon or AT&T service when you get the same network with an MVNO for half price?

Amazon has some terrific deals right now on renewed iPhones. Prices start at just $$449.99 for a renewed iPhone 12 mini 64GB that’s factory unlocked. The same phone would cost you $599 if you bought it new from Apple or another retailer.

If you want a renewed iPhone 12 64GB instead, you’ll pay as little as $565 for an unlocked model. Again, you’re saving money compared to the phone’s retail price. And finally, Amazon is shaving up to $80 off the renewed iPhone 12 Pro and renewed iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 models are in stock now

Apple’s new iPhone 13 is a big hit for the company. All you need to do is look at Apple’s earnings for the most recent quarter to see how popular the phone is. That said, it’s also quite expensive. And that’s especially true if you want an unlocked iPhone that isn’t tied to any specific carrier.

That’s why these renewed iPhone 12 deals on Amazon are so appealing to shoppers.

Amazon also has other renewed iPhone models, too. Believe it or not, you can get a factory unlocked iPhone for as little as $130, depending on which model you want. Definitely check out those great deals! The only bad news is that renewed phones are always in short supply. That means if you don’t hurry, you could miss out.

The same is true of all Amazon’s iPhone 12 refurbs, so check out the current inventory below.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

BGR.com

BGR.com

