Pet of the Week: Beacon

heartoftherockiesradio.com
 3 days ago

Meet Beacon! He’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pets of the Week!. Beacon is a very special cat who is looking for an equally special home. He loves to get head pets and scratches from his people. Beacon can become...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Clyde!. This adorable two-and-a-half-year-old American...
MIDLAND, TX
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the Week: Rose and Fenway

Rose is a pretty dilute calico that gets along with everyone, just like the Rose character on the Golden Girls show! She likes to spend her days playing, exploring and cuddling. Visit Rose at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn. To learn more about the rescue's work, go to helpingpawswi.org .
PETS
KTAL

Pet of the week: Broccoli and Zucchini

Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) Today’s cuties from Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS) are Broccoli and Zucchini!. These two month old terrier/boxer mixes are siblings from a litter of six pups, all with veggie themed names. To meet them and experience all the puppy love, visit CPAS at 1500 Monty St. or visit their website here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with other dogs and loves people. Dudley loves going for walks, playing with toys and just hanging out. He is affectionate, happy and loves treats. Dudley is a good boy in his kennel and needs to go for walks a few times a day to go potty, because he holds it. Dudley is 76 pounds and is good with other dogs too. Has a certificate of veterinary inspection.
PETS
NewsChannel 36

Chemung SPCA Pet of The Week

This week's pet of the week is Patches, a lovable four year old boxer mix. Patches is looking for a home with lots of love. She also gets along with other dogs but is not too sure about cats. A family with older kids would be great due to her size.
PETS
Springfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Axel is a 7-month-old neutered orange and white male. He got his name because he was found on the axle of a truck. He’s a good boy who likes to play and likes other kitties too. Axel is looking for a family to call his own. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Odessa American

PET OF THE WEEK: Sebastian

Sebastian, an adult male short hair orange and white cat, needs to be adopted into a good home. To adopt Sebastian or one of the many other pets at the Odessa Animal Control, stop by 910 W. 42nd St., or call 368-3526. If Sebastian has been adopted, there are many other pets that need good homes. Adoption fees for dogs are $80 and adoption fees for cats are $50 which includes spay/neuter, rabies, microchip and shots.
ODESSA, TX
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Mushroom

OSWEGO – Savory little Mushroom is 6 months old and looking for a family of her very own. Check out our website for more information about Mushroom and the rest of the Pizza Kittens!. If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt...
OSWEGO, NY
Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Master Chief

Master Chief is an older German Shepherd who has recently arrived at the Coweta Animal Services Shelter. Master Chief is about 8 years old. He was picked up as a stray Jan. 31 on Joe Brown Road and was wearing a camouflage collar. He weighs 85 pounds. Master Chief is friendly and loves attention, said shelter workers. He likes to play with other dogs and shows no aggression, they said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Register Citizen

Pet of the week: Brooklyn

This is Brooklyn, but her nickname is “Happy Hippopotamus.” This girl always has a big smile, and her tail never stops wagging. She’s needed some special medical care at the Connecticut Humane Society — her toes hurt when she arrived. Allergies were bothering her skin, but now a medication and special food have made her feel so much better. Brooklyn can be a couch potato, as she’s 9 years old, but she also gets excited for car rides, hikes and playtime. She also knows her manners and commands and walks well on a leash. The pooch would be good with kids 10 and up, may enjoy a furry friend, and would like a family with past dog experience. Learn more at CThumane.org/adopt. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.
BROOKLYN, NY
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Kobe and Jayden

Kobe is a 21-month-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Kobe is a very friendly dog and has lived with children older than 5 years and would enjoy an active family. He’s playful with other dogs but would not do well with cats. Kobe knows a few basic commands, but he does need some training and help on proper leash walking. He’s a sweet dog that needs a family to love. He is current on all vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
PETS
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Blush

– The Woods Humane intake team recently went to pick up dogs from a rural shelter and when they spotted this nervous senior blind dog in the corner, they knew they had to bring her back with them. Blush is a 10-year-old Maltese mix looking to find her forever Valentine! Her adoption fees have been sponsored through the end of the day today and she just received a much-needed dental from Woods’ medical team.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KTAL

Pets of the Week: Felidae & Ham

Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Double trouble with our special guests from Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS)!. Felidae: I’m they “cattiest” cat that ever did “cat!” It’s me Felidae! I am a 5 month old black male kitten with a bigger personality than my size. I’m truly a full grown panther in the cutest kitten body! I would be the best kitten for first time cat owners or for families with a big household. I love to chat your ear off so if you want a quiet cat, it ain’t me! If you want a 100% certified feline, then I’m your guy!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

