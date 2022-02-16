Pet of the Week: Beacon

This is Brooklyn, but her nickname is “Happy Hippopotamus.” This girl always has a big smile, and her tail never stops wagging. She’s needed some special medical care at the Connecticut Humane Society — her toes hurt when she arrived. Allergies were bothering her skin, but now a medication and special food have made her feel so much better. Brooklyn can be a couch potato, as she’s 9 years old, but she also gets excited for car rides, hikes and playtime. She also knows her manners and commands and walks well on a leash. The pooch would be good with kids 10 and up, may enjoy a furry friend, and would like a family with past dog experience. Learn more at CThumane.org/adopt. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.

