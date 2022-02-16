Woman wanted for stealing $300 Yeti Cooler in Port Charlotte

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Investigators are looking for a woman suspected of stealing a Yeti Cooler from an Ace Hardware store in Port Charlotte on February 10.

The woman was caught on camera around 1 p.m. taking off with an 18-can Yeti Cooler valued at $300 from the store on El Jobean Road, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Deputies said the woman has two tattoos with one saying “…and beyond.”

She was seen leaving in a white Nissan Altima, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the woman’s identity to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.