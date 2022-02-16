The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Illinois are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Illinois in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#50. Wyoming

– Moved from Illinois to Wyoming in 2019: 49

— 0.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to Illinois in 2019: 109

— #29 most common destination from Wyoming

#49. Idaho

– Moved from Illinois to Idaho in 2019: 268

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Illinois in 2019: 106

— #35 most common destination from Idaho

#48. West Virginia

– Moved from Illinois to West Virginia in 2019: 380

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from West Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 379

— #22 most common destination from West Virginia

#47. New Hampshire

– Moved from Illinois to New Hampshire in 2019: 390

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Illinois in 2019: 507

— #17 most common destination from New Hampshire

#46. Maine

– Moved from Illinois to Maine in 2019: 436

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maine to Illinois in 2019: 564

— #19 most common destination from Maine

#45. North Dakota

– Moved from Illinois to North Dakota in 2019: 451

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Dakota to Illinois in 2019: 445

— #20 most common destination from North Dakota

#44. Delaware

– Moved from Illinois to Delaware in 2019: 562

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Delaware to Illinois in 2019: 213

— #17 most common destination from Delaware

#43. Hawaii

– Moved from Illinois to Hawaii in 2019: 568

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Illinois in 2019: 767

— #23 most common destination from Hawaii

#42. Rhode Island

– Moved from Illinois to Rhode Island in 2019: 624

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Rhode Island to Illinois in 2019: 143

— #25 most common destination from Rhode Island

#41. Vermont

– Moved from Illinois to Vermont in 2019: 670

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Vermont to Illinois in 2019: 74

— #30 most common destination from Vermont

#40. Louisiana

– Moved from Illinois to Louisiana in 2019: 712

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Illinois in 2019: 805

— #25 most common destination from Louisiana

#39. New Mexico

– Moved from Illinois to New Mexico in 2019: 836

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Illinois in 2019: 631

— #22 most common destination from New Mexico

#38. Alaska

– Moved from Illinois to Alaska in 2019: 952

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to Illinois in 2019: 135

— #42 most common destination from Alaska

#37. Montana

– Moved from Illinois to Montana in 2019: 1,045

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to Illinois in 2019: 37

— #39 most common destination from Montana

#36. Nebraska

– Moved from Illinois to Nebraska in 2019: 1,158

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Illinois in 2019: 1,772

— #12 most common destination from Nebraska

#35. South Dakota

– Moved from Illinois to South Dakota in 2019: 1,300

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Dakota to Illinois in 2019: 285

— #24 most common destination from South Dakota

#34. Arkansas

– Moved from Illinois to Arkansas in 2019: 1,308

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Illinois in 2019: 1,202

— #12 most common destination from Arkansas

#33. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Illinois to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,361

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Illinois in 2019: 865

— #11 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#32. Connecticut

– Moved from Illinois to Connecticut in 2019: 1,389

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to Illinois in 2019: 1,783

— #19 most common destination from Connecticut

#31. Oregon

– Moved from Illinois to Oregon in 2019: 1,602

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Illinois in 2019: 1,214

— #17 most common destination from Oregon

#30. New Jersey

– Moved from Illinois to New Jersey in 2019: 1,854

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Illinois in 2019: 3,562

— #16 most common destination from New Jersey

#29. Maryland

– Moved from Illinois to Maryland in 2019: 1,929

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Illinois in 2019: 2,572

— #16 most common destination from Maryland

#28. Alabama

– Moved from Illinois to Alabama in 2019: 1,962

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658

— #16 most common destination from Alabama

#27. Oklahoma

– Moved from Illinois to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,401

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Illinois in 2019: 2,326

— #8 most common destination from Oklahoma

#26. Kansas

– Moved from Illinois to Kansas in 2019: 2,449

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Illinois in 2019: 2,307

— #9 most common destination from Kansas

#25. Mississippi

– Moved from Illinois to Mississippi in 2019: 3,133

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Illinois in 2019: 765

— #15 most common destination from Mississippi

#24. Washington

– Moved from Illinois to Washington in 2019: 3,829

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Illinois in 2019: 4,364

— #12 most common destination from Washington

#23. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,996

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois in 2019: 4,591

— #19 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#22. Massachusetts

– Moved from Illinois to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,050

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Illinois in 2019: 3,693

— #14 most common destination from Massachusetts

#21. South Carolina

– Moved from Illinois to South Carolina in 2019: 4,210

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 1,518

— #16 most common destination from South Carolina

#20. Utah

– Moved from Illinois to Utah in 2019: 4,238

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Illinois in 2019: 326

— #37 most common destination from Utah

#19. Nevada

– Moved from Illinois to Nevada in 2019: 4,239

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Illinois in 2019: 1,394

— #20 most common destination from Nevada

#18. Kentucky

– Moved from Illinois to Kentucky in 2019: 4,843

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Illinois in 2019: 3,514

— #8 most common destination from Kentucky

#17. New York

– Moved from Illinois to New York in 2019: 6,447

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Illinois in 2019: 8,032

— #13 most common destination from New York

#16. North Carolina

– Moved from Illinois to North Carolina in 2019: 6,527

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 4,792

— #15 most common destination from North Carolina

#15. Virginia

– Moved from Illinois to Virginia in 2019: 6,562

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 5,338

— #16 most common destination from Virginia

#14. Ohio

– Moved from Illinois to Ohio in 2019: 7,615

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Illinois in 2019: 7,684

— #9 most common destination from Ohio

#13. Minnesota

– Moved from Illinois to Minnesota in 2019: 8,348

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Illinois in 2019: 3,930

— #10 most common destination from Minnesota

#12. Tennessee

– Moved from Illinois to Tennessee in 2019: 8,607

— 2.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Illinois in 2019: 2,518

— #20 most common destination from Tennessee

#11. Colorado

– Moved from Illinois to Colorado in 2019: 10,153

— 3.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Illinois in 2019: 3,455

— #21 most common destination from Colorado

#10. Michigan

– Moved from Illinois to Michigan in 2019: 10,177

— 3.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Illinois in 2019: 10,396

— #4 most common destination from Michigan

#9. Iowa

– Moved from Illinois to Iowa in 2019: 10,843

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Illinois in 2019: 10,294

— #1 most common destination from Iowa

#8. Arizona

– Moved from Illinois to Arizona in 2019: 10,915

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Illinois in 2019: 5,054

— #10 most common destination from Arizona

#7. Georgia

– Moved from Illinois to Georgia in 2019: 14,438

— 4.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Illinois in 2019: 3,610

— #19 most common destination from Georgia

#6. Missouri

– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366

— 5.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389

— #2 most common destination from Missouri

#5. Wisconsin

– Moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019: 22,402

— 7.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Illinois in 2019: 12,021

— #2 most common destination from Wisconsin

#4. Texas

– Moved from Illinois to Texas in 2019: 23,747

— 7.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Illinois in 2019: 9,106

— #18 most common destination from Texas

#3. California

– Moved from Illinois to California in 2019: 24,085

— 7.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Illinois in 2019: 14,692

— #14 most common destination from California

#2. Florida

– Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425

— 7.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Illinois in 2019: 14,534

— #11 most common destination from Florida

#1. Indiana

– Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328

— 11.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Illinois in 2019: 17,156

— #2 most common destination from Indiana

