ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, GA

Man injured during officer involved shooting in Stephens Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0sMk_0eGDxKbP00

TOCCOA, Ga. (WSPA) – A man was injured during an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Stephens County.

More News from WRBL

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Stephens County deputy attempted a traffic stop at 1:17 p.m. on Yearwood Road in Toccoa on a man driving a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The GBI said the driver refused to stop and a chase started.

The driver of the truck crashed on Broad River Road in Toccoa and got out of the truck and approached the deputy.

There was a struggle between the driver and deputy and during this struggle the deputy’s gun was unholstered, according to the GBI. The deputy and the driver fought over the gun during which the deputy fired one shot, hitting the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured during this shooting.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Deadly officer involved shooting under investigation in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly officer involved shooting involving the Dothan Police Department is being investigating in Houston County. According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which happened on Feb. 17, 2022. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 2800 block […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stephens County, GA
Toccoa, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Stephens County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Toccoa, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Man wanted in Florida arrested in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted in Florida. According to officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Shane Patterson was arrested by deputies on Feb. 17, 2022. Patterson is a Fugitive From Justice in Polk County, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said Patterson […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Stephens Co#Gbi
WRBL News 3

No charges filed against two Frederick Police officers after shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After a police-involved shooting that left three people shot — two Frederick Police officers, and the shooter — no charges will be filed against the officers. The Frederick County State’s Attorney, Charlie Smith, released a statement after reviewing their body camera footage. Smith said in a statement to WDVM 25 that […]
FREDERICK, MD
WRBL News 3

Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case. The sheriff’s office says the property […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado Springs’ woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend. A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Fry was found by her daughter just hours after […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WRBL News 3

Georgia man convicted on gun-smuggling charges

DUBLIN, Ga. (WRBL) — A Dublin, Georgia man and Iraqi national was convicted on charges of smuggling, failure to notify a common carrier, and submitting false or misleading export information, according to the United State Attorney’s office of Georgia. Nihad Al Jaberi, 42, faces a statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison, along […]
DUBLIN, GA
WRBL News 3

City of Opelika honors first Black female police officer

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Earlier this week, the Opelika City Council recognized the first Black female police officer to serve with the Opelika Police Department. Sgt. Lucy Kirk was presented with a Proclamation for her work with the department. She started working for the force in 1974, after completing the Police Academy in 1979. She […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Report: 2021 deadliest year for officers, vaccines as important as bulletproof vests

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – 2021 was the deadliest year for law enforcement according to the 2021 Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Report. Line of duty deaths increased 55%, with COVID-19 as the leading cause. The sobering statistics come as a Lee County Sheriff’s Captain speaks about his harrowing COVID-19 hospitalization, extensive recovery, and why he agrees a vaccine […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy