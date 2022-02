Earlier in his career, when he was an assistant coach for Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball team, Troy Stewart said there was one lesson he never forgot. “Working with the guys, we went to the Coliseum three or four times. But Coach (Dellie C.) Robinson always used to let us know that there are coaches who spend their entire careers that never walked in those doors. So I never take it for granted,” Stewart said.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO