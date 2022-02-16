Gennady Golovkin, 39, begins training camp for rescheduled Ryota Murata fight amid talk of Canelo Alvarez trilogy

GENNADY GOLOVKIN has started training camp for his rescheduled fight with Ryota Murata.

The middleweight champion was set to unify his IBF belt with Murata's WBA version in December in Japan.

But it was postponed amid coronavirus restrictions, with GGG announcing April as the new target date.

Golovkin, 39, posted on Instagram: "Happy to be back at training camp and to see my team.

"Hope that a date for the unification fight with Ryota Murata rescheduled for early April will be announced soon.

"I'm looking forward to traveling to Japan and to more BIG things in 2022."

Golovkin could this year be in line for a trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo, 31, is set to return in May, a month after GGG's planned fight with Murata, 36.

And promoter Eddie Hearn and DAZN have proposed a two-fight deal which would see him first challenge light-heavyweight Dmitry Bivol, 31.

And after fighting for Bivol's WBA belt in May, a trilogy bout with GGG would then follow in September.

The Mexican was deemed fortunate to walk away with a draw against Golovkin in 2017, but won a razor thin rematch a year later.

Since then, he has won titles at light-heavyweight and most recently super-middleweight, becoming undisputed king last year.

But for Golovkin to attempt revenge against Canelo, he would need to fight outside of middleweight for the first time and move to super-middle.