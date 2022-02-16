ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gennady Golovkin, 39, begins training camp for rescheduled Ryota Murata fight amid talk of Canelo Alvarez trilogy

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

GENNADY GOLOVKIN has started training camp for his rescheduled fight with Ryota Murata.

The middleweight champion was set to unify his IBF belt with Murata's WBA version in December in Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Il0JL_0eGDwIRe00
Gennady Golovkin has started training camp for his reschduled fight with Ryota Murata Credit: Instagram / @gggboxing

But it was postponed amid coronavirus restrictions, with GGG announcing April as the new target date.

Golovkin, 39, posted on Instagram: "Happy to be back at training camp and to see my team.

"Hope that a date for the unification fight with Ryota Murata rescheduled for early April will be announced soon.

"I'm looking forward to traveling to Japan and to more BIG things in 2022."

Golovkin could this year be in line for a trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo, 31, is set to return in May, a month after GGG's planned fight with Murata, 36.

And promoter Eddie Hearn and DAZN have proposed a two-fight deal which would see him first challenge light-heavyweight Dmitry Bivol, 31.

And after fighting for Bivol's WBA belt in May, a trilogy bout with GGG would then follow in September.

The Mexican was deemed fortunate to walk away with a draw against Golovkin in 2017, but won a razor thin rematch a year later.

Since then, he has won titles at light-heavyweight and most recently super-middleweight, becoming undisputed king last year.

But for Golovkin to attempt revenge against Canelo, he would need to fight outside of middleweight for the first time and move to super-middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CL5Wt_0eGDwIRe00
Canelo Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin in their 2018 rematch Credit: Getty Images - Getty

theScore

Report: Canelo agrees to 2-fight deal against Bivol, Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez has his next blockbuster fights lined up. The undisputed super middleweight champion agreed to face WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7 and a trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin on Sept. 17 as part of a two-fight contract with Matchroom Boxing, sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger.
BoxingNews24.com

Andrade is a tougher fight than Canelo!

By Mohamed Horomtallah: Sampson Lewkowicz, David Benavidez’s promoter, stated in a recent interview that Demetrius Andrade is a tougher fight than Canelo Alvarez. He admitted that they were willing to take a lot less money to fight Canelo than Caleb Plant (who got a $10 million purse) did but insisted that they want much more money than the $7 million check Eddie Hearn offered Jermall Charlo to fight Andrade.
