ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

LCU hosts MLK panel discussion, 3rd annual gospel concert

By Town Talk staff reports
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 8 days ago

Louisiana Christian University’s Third Annual Gospel Choir Concert will take the stage in Guinn Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The choir, which will play both traditional and contemporary gospel music, includes students, alumni and community members, including the Zion Hill Church worship team and will be directed by senior theatre major and former SGA President Terrell Phillips.

“It’s a different style music many students are not used to hearing,” Phillips said. “It taps into a culture that I am used to and a lot of African Americans are used to but a lot of people haven’t heard before.”

Next week, two more events will celebrate Black History Month: a showing of the 2014 film “Selma,” which depicts the voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery led by Martin Luther King Jr. It be shown in the Granberry Conference Center at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

The next evening will be a panel discussion on the perspective on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how we have or have not realized much of his dream. The event will be held in Guinn Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

“Diversity is something I want us to celebrate every day at Louisiana Christian University, said President Rick Brewer, “but we are excited to spend special time to honor and note the important contributions of African Americans this month.”

Panelists for the event include:

  • Dr. Arthur Mazhambe, Business Department
  • Dr. Henry Robertson, History Department
  • Dr. Scott Pickard, History Department
  • Dr. Frances Powell, School of Human Behavior
  • Dr. Emmanuel Johnson, School of Human Behavior
  • Dr. Joann Brown, School of Nursing
  • Professor Victory Lemons, School of Nursing
  • Dr. Joshua Dara, School of Human Behavior

“Black History Month was created to honor the contributions of African Americans to the United States,” said Joshua Joy Dara, associate vice president for engagement and enrichment. Everyone can participate in the celebration because it is all about overcoming trials and celebrating triumphs.”

The concert, movie and panel discussion are free events to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Rapides Parish, LA
Society
City
Montgomery, LA
NBC News

Defiant Putin goes to war in Ukraine with a warning for U.S., NATO

When war came to Europe on Thursday, it was delivered with terrifying force and a blunt warning. After months of military buildup, thinly veiled threats and frenzied speculation, the scale of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans was finally made clear. In a pre-dawn address on Russian television, Putin announced...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

998
Followers
229
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy