ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Curtis Blaydes wants 'clarity' on heavyweight division and calls for return of UFC interim belt while Francis Ngannou is out injured

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Curtis Blaydes wants clarity over the UFC's heavyweight division with Francis Ngannou sidelined for most of the year.

The American is looking for answers and believes the re-introduction of an interim belt could be the way forward.

He is fighting Chris Daukaus on March 26 and would elevate himself right back among the top fighters in the division with a win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfoBv_0eGDwFnT00
Curtis Blaydes (right) wants the UFC to reintroduce an interim title fight to the division
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N85CT_0eGDwFnT00
Francis Ngannou is currently sidelined with an ACL injury and could be out for the year 

Ngannou is to undergo surgery on his ACL and could be set for at least 10 months on the sideline, with no guarantee he will return afterwards if he contract expires.

Blaydes told MMA Fighting: 'I'm in limbo. Right now, the clarity just isn't there.

'If you do have an idea how long he's going to be out and you think it's going to be almost a year, yeah, an interim [title], it makes sense. They've got pay-per-view fights they've got to fill. It sets up automatic opponents. That's why I like it.

'You know if you win the interim title, yeah, it's not the real belt, but you know you're going to get a title shot. So I like that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQGCQ_0eGDwFnT00
Jon Jones has talked up a return at heavyweight but been inactive for the last two years  

'Stipe or whoever, I would love to have an interim title shot. I think everyone wants the clarity.

'It just helps. Even fans, they like to project, like, 'If he wins, then he'll fight him.' Everyone likes to do that. It's hard to do that with all this unknown.'

He also admitted there is a frustration that nobody knows whether Jon Jones will actually return to action having vacated his light-heavyweight belt two years ago to move up.

'If you really want to do it, it's not that hard', Blaydes added. 'That would help with projections also. Like, if I knew he was going to be fighting at heavyweight, that means he's also going to be a factor, a potential opponent. But right now, I don't know.'

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
The Independent

Khabib warns Francis Ngannou over potential Tyson Fury fight

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has warned current star Francis Ngannou that nobody is capable of touching Tyson Fury, as rumours persist over a crossover match between the two combat sport icons.Fury retained his heavyweight crown in boxing with victory over Deontay Wilder last year and is set to defend his title against Dillian Whyte.But Khabib doesn’t consider that Fury has any contender even close to his level at this point, with Ukrainian challenger and IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight title-holder Oleksandr Usyk the only one who might be capable of giving the Gypsy King a run for his money.Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Jon Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamahal Hill wants to put 'tired' 205-pound division to sleep after UFC Fight Night 201

LAS VEGAS – Jamahal Hill says his knockout of Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night 201 was just the tip of the iceberg of what he plans to do to ranked light heavyweights. Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) added another spectacular highlight to his reel Saturday when he flattened Walker (18-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) in the first round of the headlining bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was a brutal finish. Walker went flying back into the cage before getting his lights put out by a final blow.
UFC
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the match and the title.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Ciryl Gane explains his decision to go for a leg lock in the final round against Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane has explained why he decided to go for a leg lock in the final round of his title fight against Francis Ngannou. In the main event of UFC 270 last month, Ciryl Gane fell short in his pursuit of the UFC heavyweight championship. For many fans, pundits and judges alike, he did enough to win the first two rounds of his bout with Francis Ngannou – only to lose the final three to leave him on the wrong end of a decision defeat.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#American#Acl
Daily Mail

Natasha Jonas floors Uruguayan Chris Namus in second round to clinch super-welterweight title... and finally seal world championship after agonising loss to Katie Taylor nine months ago

Natasha Jonas realised her dream of becoming world champion at the third attempt as she captured the vacant WBO female super-welterweight title with a clinical second-round stoppage of Chris Namus. Jonas, who came up agonisingly short in a draw against Terri Harper 18 months ago and lost a narrow decision...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou fed up with ‘machete’ on fighters’ throats, ‘100 percent’ with Jake Paul’s demands

Francis Ngannou is refusing to be muzzled about his standoff with the UFC. In an interview posted Friday on his YouTube channel, the UFC heavyweight champion dove in-depth into his current career status, elaborating on his issues with the UFC’s contractual structure and problems he has with many of the promotion’s longstanding business practices.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber

The Smackdown tag team title match never took place at WWE Elimination Chamber, as The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders before the bell rang. It was ruled that the Raiders couldn’t compete, so the match was called off. According to Fightful Select, the segment happened as it was planned to and the match was not cut for time. It was always the plan for the Usos to attack and cause the match to get called off.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Elimination Chamber: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss - Falls Count Anywhere Match Result

Madcap Moss faced Drew McIntyre in a Fall Count Anywhere Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. After being attacked and injured by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1, Drew McIntyre made his return at the Royal Rumble with his sights set directly on the Happy duo. He subsequently challenged Moss to a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Elimination Chamber with the hopes of exacting some revenge.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy