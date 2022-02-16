ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crazy little thing called love

By Paul Bugbee
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 8 days ago
"I love that you’re mine, and I’m yours."

There it was, sitting on our breakfast counter: that Valentine’s Day card with its lovely verse, along with a red gift bag, lined with red tissue paper and full of treats — chocolate-covered almonds, M&Ms and assorted candies. My wife knows that I love chocolate-covered almonds.

Of course, as usual, I failed to reciprocate. No card, no gifts and no remembrances. No brain!

“Ah, happy Valentine’s Day, honey," I said, nearly choking on my words. These are the times in every marriage when your heart suddenly fills your throat with palpitations of fear and regret. I try to rationalize the situation: It’s just another commercial holiday, there’s nothing practical about it, and, “Oh gee, you really shouldn’t have.”

These euphemisms only make things worse. The air is tense, she goes silent and I know that I’m in the doghouse.

It isn’t that I didn’t know that Valentine’s Day was near. On the first of January, hearts and cupid figurines quickly replace Santa Claus and the baby Jesus in every major retail outlet.

Even on the day before Valentine’s Day, my father-in-law presented a bouquet of flowers for my wife that he had purchased at Walmart. At the time I thought about paying him for half of the bouquet, kind of like a Valentine’s gift from both of us, but I thought that might be a little too tacky. (Good thing I didn’t follow that line of thinking.)

If we dwell upon my lack of consideration, my frugality and, quite frankly, my practicality, I know that things could be tense between my wife and I for a long time. I’ve been there before.

For some reason, my wife has hung in there with me — for better or worse — for 21 years now. I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not the easiest guy to live with, let alone to love. I can be obstinate, opinionated and self-centered. Too often, I take our relationship, our marriage, for granted.

Yet she loves me, at least most of the time. I know this because she’s not afraid to get angry with me when I deserve it, she easily and vocally speaks her mind and, at times, she’s not afraid to hate me. These occasional moments of discomfort tell me that she still cares about me. Hate and love, I believe, are the same emotion. Indifference, on the other hand, is a precursor for failure in any relationship.

Our daughter is engaged to be married later this year. I see the bounce in her step and the flutter of love in her demeanor. Oh, to be young and so much in love. My wife and I, we were there once upon a time. But the realities of life, raising a family, jobs and bills to pay, and the subtle differences that new love ignores have a maturing effect on everlasting love. They can either break it or strengthen the bonds that hold it together.

It isn’t easy for me to express love, especially in a seemingly token manner on Valentine’s Day. I’m increasingly aware that the essence of love is to show and to accept one’s vulnerabilities. All of them. I suspect this to be more difficult, in general, for men than it is for women.

I thank God for my wife’s patience. And hopefully, on those rare occasions when I’m willing to show my insecurities and expose my vulnerabilities, when emotion overcomes me or I just need a hug, she’ll know just how much I love and appreciate her. I want to be there when she feels the same as well.

To paraphrase Jim Croce’s beautiful lyrics: every time I try to tell you, the words just lack the proper volume, so I’ll have to say I love you — in a column?

— This is the opinion of Times Writers Group member Paul Bugbee, a Central Minnesota resort owner. His column is published the third Thursday of the month.

