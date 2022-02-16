ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Serious Apartment House Fire Reported In South Jersey: Developing

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aq3pA_0eGDugMY00
1100 block of Holly Berry Lane Photo Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters were battling a serious apartment house fire in Cumberland County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The two-alarm fire broke out before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 on the 1100 block of Holly Berry Lane in Millville, initial reports said.

The fire had blasted through the roof of the two-story structure, an unconfirmed report said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Unbelted Driver, 21, Airlifted After Losing Control On Jersey Shore Roadway: Police

A 21-year-old Jersey Shore driver who was not wearing a seatbelt was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a home early Saturday morning, authorities said. Sean Page was behind the wheel of a silver 2001 Ford Taurus and trying to navigate a turn, when he lost control struck multiple trees on County Route 571 at Quarry Road around 1:15 a.m. in Manchester, local police said.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Millville, NJ
Daily Voice

One Hospitalized In Hackensack Crash

A two-vehicle collision in Hackensack sent a van into a pole and a driver to the hospital.Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the Saturday morning crash outside the Ostroswki Court housing complex at Central Avenue and First Street.There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to the …
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Unconfirmed Reports#House Fire
Daily Voice

SWAT Standoff Ends Peacefully In Saddle Brook

A 63-year-old Saddle Brook man was hospitalized after an hours-long SWAT team standoff at his home ended without incident. Saddle Brook police received a report of a “resident in distress” at the Saddle Brook Apartments on Finnigan Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, said Capt. John A. Zotollo, Jr.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Daily Voice

5-Year-Old Boy Swallows Meth; Mom, BF Charged: Hudson Prosecutor

Two people have been arrested after a 5-year-old boy swallowed methamphetamine in Hudson County, authorities said. The child's unidentified 20-year-old mom and her 22-year-old boyfriend were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The incident...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 2 Victims Dead In Baltimore Shooting Spree That Hurt 4 More

Two men were killed and four others were hurt in a shooting spree that lasted an hour in Baltimore last Wednesday. Gunfire first rang out on the 1700 block of Cole Street around 5:25 p.m. There, police found an unidentified male with gunshot wounds, and a second victim — a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds, suffered on the 400 block of South Fulton Ave. Both were hospitalized in unknown conditions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead Following Shooting In Area, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the area. The shooting took place in Dutchess County around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 17 at 49 Gifford Ave., in the City of Poughkeepsie. According to Det. Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, arriving officers...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Babysitter Falls Through Floor Of Ridgewood Home, Child OK

A babysitter was hospitalized after partially falling through the floor of a single-family Ridgewood home under renovation. The young boy wasn't hospitalized at the father's wishes after members of the Ridgewood Ambulance Corps checked him out following the incident on Prospect Street early Friday afternoon, Feb. 18. The adult sitter's...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

$10K Reward Offered In Montgomery County Shooting

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in a Montgomery County shooting. The victim was found at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Place with a gunshot wound around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, county police said. Officers provided life saving measures until fire rescue arrived and transported...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Killed, Details Released In Baltimore Police Involved Shooting

A driver who sped toward police in a vehicle was shot and killed by Baltimore police officers Saturday, Feb. 19, authorities said. Mobile Metro Unit (MMU) officers were working a carjacking/robbery detail in the Northeast District when their license plate reader information alerted them to a vehicle of interest in the area around 3:15 p.m., the city police department said in a statement.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
220K+
Followers
36K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy