Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced a new plan to reduce waiting times for children with scoliosis and spina bifida.Mr Donnelly said on Thursday that he had approved plans from Children’s Health Ireland and Cappagh Orthopaedic Hospital that, if successful, will cut waiting times for children and teenagers in urgent need of orthopaedic surgery.The plan will include a target to reduce the number of scoliosis patients waiting more than four months from more than 90 at the moment to zero by the end of the year.It comes amid repeated warnings in recent months that Irish healthcare for children suffering from...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO