18-year-old murder suspect fatally shot by US Marshals who were trying to arrest him

Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old murder suspect as U.S. Marshals were serving a felony warrant at a motel in north Harris County.

The situation unfolded sometime shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Express Inn located at 16620 North Freeway.

According to Pasadena police, 18-year-old Luis Alberto Rodriguez Jr. was tied to a Pasadena-area murder case from last year.

Investigators said they were trying to arrest Rodriguez after his bond was revoked.

As officials were still in the parking lot of the motel, preparing to serve Rodriguez' arrest warrant, the suspect reportedly approached them.

That's when officers with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force began giving him verbal commands.

Rodriguez ignored their instructions and lifted his shirt, displaying two guns, Pasadena police said.

He reportedly reached for one of the guns, and that's when a Pasadena police officer and a U.S. Marshal fired their weapons.

Rodriguez died at the scene.

According to Josh Bruegger with the U.S. Marshals, the suspect's father recently asked a judge to revoke his son's bond.

The father initially signed the bond paperwork, but Bruegger said the father claimed he could no longer supervise his son.

A judge revoked his bond, which is what led to the attempted arrest Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigator into what exactly happened.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that no officers were injured in the shooting.