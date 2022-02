HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a domestic dispute led to the death of a man Tuesday night in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a scene of a man hit by a vehicle at 8:28 p.m. on Feb. 15. They say 39-year-old Joseph Lester Campbell left the vehicle after the driver pulled off the road. Campbell and the driver were involved in a domestic dispute. Police say after Campbell left the vehicle he was struck by an oncoming vehicle and was killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO