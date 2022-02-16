ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I feel like we're building something special here': Martin Odegaard insists Arsenal are on the right track under Mikel Arteta as Spaniard plots attack on the top four with Premier League's youngest squad

By Harry Slavin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Martin Odegaard has hailed the 'special' project being built at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are well and truly in the hunt for European places this season and even have a return to the Champions League in their sights due to their Premier League form.

Their last outing - a 1-0 win away at Wolves - moved the Gunners to within four points of fourth spot in the table with three games in hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znfNB_0eGDtHWi00
Martin Odegaard believes that there is 'something special' being built at Arsenal this season

This position has been achieved all with the youngest squad on the top flight, and Odegaard believes there is plenty more to come.

'I feel like we're building something special here with all the players and the staff,' he told Arsenal's official website.

'It's really interesting what we're trying to do and I'm happy with the situation, very happy to be part of the team and hopefully we can keep improving and get better each game. Then we'll see where it takes us.

'It helps me, to be around players in the same situation [in terms of age].

'I've been through a lot, even though I'm pretty young. In this team I'm not the youngest anymore and I have some experience and I can use that in a positive way, and help the other young players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGL1f_0eGDtHWi00
The Gunners are still in the hunt for a Champions League spot, and are four points off of fourth

'We're a great group, we have a lot of big young talents but also some more experienced players, I think the mix is good and the team is very hungry. It's really nice to be part of the team.'

Arsenal had extra time to work on the training pitch at the weekend, with their derby clash against Chelsea postponed due to the Blues' participation in the Club World Cup final.

Their next match is at home to Brentford this weekend, a game that presents an opportunity to exact some revenge following their disastrous opening weekend defeat by the Bees back in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SD51b_0eGDtHWi00
Arteta has the youngest squad in the Premier League, but his youthful side are delivering 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher mocks Manchester United by claiming ARSENAL have a 'better chance' of winning the Champions League... even though Mikel Arteta's men aren't in Europe this season!

Jamie Carragher has fired shots at Manchester United's poor form by claiming Arsenal have a better chance of winning the Champions League than Ralf Rangnick's team. The Red Devils have struggled for consistency under interim boss Rangnick, winning just one in their last four matches in all competitions - a run which included a FA Cup fourth-round exit to Middlesbrough on penalties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

British ex-pat who travelled more than 4,000 miles from Florida to watch AFC Bournemouth for the first time in five years is left distraught after game was called off at last minute due to Storm Eunice

An ex-pat Bournemouth fan who travelled 4000 miles to watch his team for the first time in five years was left distraught after the game against Nottingham Forest was cancelled. Ross Devonport, who lives in Florida, USA, touched down at Heathrow airport early on Friday morning excited for his first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Daily Mail

Former Arsenal and current Inter Miami defender Kieran Gibbs on how MLS 'is like a different sport', playing with 'humble' Romeo Beckham... and why he is converting half of his salary into Bitcoin

Surgery has wound back the clock on Kieran Gibbs' body. 'I feel a lot more free,' the 32-year-old says on the balcony overlooking Inter Miami's sprawling training complex. If only the knife that fixed the herniated disc in his back could scrape away other reminders of advancing years that surround the defender in Fort Lauderdale.
MLS
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers is unfazed by the mounting pressure over his position at Leicester - with the under-performing Foxes still looking for their first league win of the year

Brendan Rodgers says he is unfazed by the mounting pressure over his position in charge of under-performing Leicester City. The Foxes have suffered a slump in form, without a league win this year, and go into their game against Wolves today closer to the relegation zone than the European places.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Champions League? We're having a laugh! Jose Sa insists Wolves 'family' can help the club earn a shock top four spot as the goalkeeper reflects on his incredible breakout season in England

The best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season says he prefers to play as a striker and spent much of his early football life at right-back. Welcome to the world of Jose Sa, the man named the best signing of last summer by Gary Neville, who is pushing Wolves towards the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Ralf Rangnick holds one-on-one talks with Ronaldo, Fernandes and Pogba with forward keen to be seen as leader... and Man United interim boss is backed to rescue season by ex-players

Ralf Rangnick has turned into the galactico whisperer this week, soothing some of the biggest stars, and some might say egos, in the Manchester United team with his words. One-on-one meetings have been held with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and others. Marcus Rashford saw him at the end of last week. Rangnick is working his way through the team individual sessions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Spaniard#European#The Champions League#Bees
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola laments Tottenham defending 'so deep and compact' but admits Antonio Conte's side were lethal on the counter attack in shock win over his Man City side

Pep Guardiola couldn't find fault in his Manchester City stars' performance in a dramatic defeat to Spurs, admitting his frustration at Antonio Conte's defensive setup. Harry Kane rocked the title race by pulling-off a masterclass to outwit the Manchester City defence on Saturday, pulling Spurs ahead in the second-half before heading a 95th minute winner to answer Riyad Mahrez's injury-time spot-kick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Man City's dramatic defeat by Tottenham underlines why the Premier League title isn't handed out in February... both Pep Guardiola's side and Liverpool would be worthy champions this season

I received a bit of stick when I said last week that the title race wasn’t over. Some felt it was the Liverpool fan in me. But Saturday’s swing underlines why you can’t hand out the Premier League prizes in January or February. Nobody carries on winning every week through a season. Only after 38 games do you get the proper perspective.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

ROB DRAPER: Harry Kane was back to his clinical best in Tottenham's pulsating win at Man City after being reanimated by Antonio Conte's arrival... Pep Guardiola will be aware the talisman is his only missing piece in an otherwise-perfect jigsaw

When the final extraordinary goal of this pulsating contest went in, Antonio Conte spun 180 degrees, his face a contorted mess of pleasure and victorious aggression, and he ran towards his staff. Still got a turn of pace, Antonio, though it’s doubtful he ever moved that fast when imperiously running midfields in the 1990s.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy