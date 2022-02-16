ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

Boylston Police Officer Hit By Car While Executing Search Warrant At Fitchburg Home

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFITCHBURG (CBS) – A Boylston police officer was hit by a car in Fitchburg Wednesday morning while attempting to arrest a suspect. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Mechanic Street...

boston.cbslocal.com

MassLive.com

Kevin Kinnear, 59-year-old National Grid worker, dead in Route 2 crash, may have suffered medical emergency before colliding with car, police say

A 59-year-old driver who died after a crash on Route 2 may have suffered a medical emergency at the wheel before colliding with a car, officials said. Kevin Kinnear, a Hubbardston resident and National Grid employee, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision Saturday between his Freightliner truck and a Ram pickup truck, the Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Family confirmed he was driving for National Grid at the time of the crash.
HUBBARDSTON, MA
Fitchburg, MA
Worcester, MA
Boylston, MA
ABC6.com

Police arrest two, search for one connected to deadly double shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE)- Police are continuing to investigate a deadly double shooting that happened in Newport early Monday morning. Officers responded to the Friendly Sons of Newport on Farewell Street just after 1a.m. for report of a possible shooting. Two victims were immediately transported to R.I. Hospital, according to Newport...
NEWPORT, RI
NEWS10 ABC

Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at Dartmouth Mall

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself several times to employees at a store at the Dartmouth Mall, according to police. Officials say on Feb. 9 they were called to the H&M inside the mall regarding a man who, on several occasions since January, allegedly exposed […]
DARTMOUTH, MA
NECN

Mass. Boy, 11, Seriously Injured in NH Snowmobile Crash on Lake Winnipesaukee

An 11-year-old boy from Westford, Massachusetts, suffered serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries Saturday in a snowmobile crash on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, New Hampshire, authorities said. The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game responded to the crash around 4 p.m., which occurred just south of the Witches, between Loches Island...
WESTFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man, 55, Driving on Suspended License & Other Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Officer arrested a Framingham man at on Route 30 at 2:20 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. Arrested was Jeffrey Beale, 55, listed with no known address in Framingham. he was arrested at Alltown Framingham at 696 Cochituate Road. He was charged with using a motor vehicle without authority, operating a motor vehicle after license suspended (subsequent offense), warrant out of Franklin Police, and resisting arrest.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CinemaBlend

After Walking Dead Actor's Death Was Ruled Suicide, His Family Now Suspects It Was Murder

The Walking Dead family sadly lost one of its own this past week, as actor Moses J. Moseley was found dead this past week. When the news officially broke, authorities were reported to be investigating the actor’s death as a possible suicide. However, Moseley’s family is now speaking out on the matter, and they do not believe this was the case. Instead, they suspect that he was murdered.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Turnto10.com

Dartmouth police arrest two men for exposing themselves within days

Dartmouth police said Wednesday that they arrested a second New Bedford man for exposing himself in public within a week. Authorities served an arrest warrant on 25-year-old Noah Garris, who is accused of exposing himself to two women in two different parking lots in Dartmouth on Monday. "I applaud my...
DARTMOUTH, MA

