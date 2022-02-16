ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Chernobyl on sea! Furious row breaks out after councillor claimed Blackpool looks like nuclear wasteland

By James Gant For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYJrq_0eGDtFlG00
Paul Hayhurst (pictured), who works for the neighbouring local authority Fylde, said the resort 'looks like Chernobyl no matter how much money you put in there'

An independent councillor has sparked a toxic row after comparing Blackpool to a nuclear wasteland and branding it a 'bottomless pit'.

Paul Hayhurst, who works for the neighbouring local authority Fylde, said the resort 'looks like Chernobyl no matter how much money you put in there'.

He later tried to amend his comments to stress it was 'not an attack on Blackpool' but a fear his home would be swamped by its urban sprawl.

Rival councillors blasted the 'incredible disrespect' and noted the town often hosts children from Belarus who are are still suffering from Chernobyl's after-effects.

The nuclear disaster was a notorious 1986 USSR incident in what is now Ukraine that caused contamination and radiation poisoning.

Mr Hayhurst last week told a Fylde Council debate about Lancashire devolution Fylde should not support a bid for more funding if it meant working with Blackpool.

He said: 'I am convinced on that basis that the more co-operation we have with our neighbours down the road, the more this area is going to suffer.

'Our friends down the road, the bottomless pit, could swallow £5billion overnight and it would still look like Chernobyl.

'I am convinced that the more we show we are co-operating with Blackpool, the day is coming closer when Lytham St Annes will become part of greater Blackpool and the rural areas will disappear.'

He continued: 'Blackpool needs probably half its hotels knocking down and instead of rebuilding on greenfield sites, it needs redeveloping because it's never going to be the sort of place it was in the '40s, '50s and '60s.'

He added his district was 'a prosperous borough' but Blackpool 'looks like Chernobyl no matter how much money you put in there'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amrul_0eGDtFlG00
He later tried to amend his comments to stress it was 'not an attack on Blackpool' but a fear his home would be swamped by its urban sprawl. Pictured: A file photo of Blackpool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yb3ie_0eGDtFlG00
Abandoned: A cross with a crucifix is seen in the deserted town of Pripyat near Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7nPL_0eGDtFlG00
Blackpool Tower and Pleasure Beach. The comments were quickly seized on by rival councillors from the seaside resort who slammed them as 'deplorable'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3figep_0eGDtFlG00
Crumbling: An amusement park near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was left to rust after the town was abandoned in the wake of the catastrophic Chernobyl nuclear melt down in 1986
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eizkJ_0eGDtFlG00
 Blackpool beach from South Pier towards North Pier and Tower. Council leader Lynn Williams called for Mr Hayhurst to revisit her home and see the regeneration after £28million was injected into building a new conference centre

The comments were quickly seized on by rival councillors from the seaside resort who slammed them as 'deplorable'.

Council leader Lynn Williams called for Mr Hayhurst to revisit her home and see the regeneration after £28million was injected into building a new conference centre.

She said: 'It's also incredibly disrespectful to a neighbouring council at a time when, to deliver a great deal for all of the residents of Lancashire, we need to work together.

'So if this councillor wants to come to Blackpool, as he's clearly not been for a while, we can show and explain all the many things we are doing to regenerate the town.'

Stressing how Blackpool often hosts Belarus families who are feeling the after effects of Chernobyl, she added his nuclear fallout remarks were 'most deplorable'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpGzQ_0eGDtFlG00
Echoes from the past: A Ferris Wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiYqc_0eGDtFlG00
The famous light show in Blackpool has been attracting millions of visitors to the Lancashire seaside town for over 140 years 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKnlq_0eGDtFlG00
An abandoned railway is seen in the Chernobyl zone close to the Ukraine-Belarus border crossing on February 13, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmFOs_0eGDtFlG00
Pictured: Blackpool Illuminations in September 2020. Mr Hayhurst this week tried to row back on his remarks, saying: 'My speech was not intended as an attack on Blackpool'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQiDY_0eGDtFlG00
The remnants of an abandoned building is seen in the Chernobyl zone close to the Ukraine-Belarus border crossing on February 13, 2022 in Vilcha, Ukraine

She added: 'Our having that connection through the generosity of local charities and residents of Blackpool hosting children is just really deeply unpleasant and unnecessary.'

Meanwhile leader of Blackpool Council's Conservatives Tony Williams lodged a complaint to Fylde Council over the 'defamatory' claims.

He said: 'This is insulting to everyone who lives and works in the town and to its many exciting attractions and cultural treasures.'

He continued: 'Blackpool has provided free holidays to the children of Chernobyl for many years.

'To use one of the worst nuclear disaster areas as a cheap political dig at a neighbouring authority is absolutely disgraceful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvwB4_0eGDtFlG00
Pictured: Pripyat in 2019. The nuclear disaster was a notorious 1986 USSR incident in what is now Ukraine that caused contamination and radiation poisoning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ip1pQ_0eGDtFlG00
An aerial view of Blackpool pier in Lancashire captured by a drone from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, showing the damage after a fire in July 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Zybw_0eGDtFlG00
The sketeal remains of an Ukranian supermarket 33 years after the town of Pripyat was evacuated following the nuclear explosion nearby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KG3ta_0eGDtFlG00
Gas masks are left on a school desk in a messy classroom near Chernobyl. Chairs remain on desks after the early morning alarm of the disaster was raised before children had woken to go into school
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9RJu_0eGDtFlG00
Starlings descend on Blackpool's North Pier. Both Blackpool and Fylde Council in the end voted to support the draft devolution deal for Lancashire, which involves all the authorities in the county
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dIGS_0eGDtFlG00
Invasive plants are beginning to take a stranglehold on the buildings in the area surrounding Chernobyl. More than 50,000 people used to live in the now 18-mile exclusion zone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXif4_0eGDtFlG00
Night time falls over Blackpool's North Pier, January 6. Paul Hayhurst, who works for the neighbouring local authority Fylde, said the resort 'looks like Chernobyl no matter how much money you put in there'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yc5d4_0eGDtFlG00
View of the Chernobyl Nuclear power after the explosion on April 26 1986 in Chernobyl, Ukraine

'I believe Coun Hayhurst's comments breach the Democratic Code of Conduct and I have made my formal complaint under those rules.'

Mr Hayhurst this week tried to row back on his remarks, saying: 'My speech was not intended as an attack on Blackpool.

'But was a warning to Fylde that devolution will almost certainly mean that Fylde will be engulfed by Blackpool and become part of a Greater Blackpool.

'Cosying up to Blackpool will give the wrong message to the government and will, no doubt, ease the way for Fylde to be eventually consumed by its larger neighbour.

'I am sure that this will be hugely unpopular by the council taxpayers in Fylde who will end up paying for Blackpool's deprivation and failed tourism industry.'

Flyde, to the south of Blackpool, boasts rival Lancashire seaside resorts such as Lytham and St Annes.

Both Blackpool and Fylde Council in the end voted to support the draft devolution deal for Lancashire, which involves all the authorities in the county.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Blackpool-Chernobyl comparison councillor defends comments

A councillor who compared Blackpool to the scene of a nuclear meltdown has defended his comments. A row broke out after Paul Hayhurst said Blackpool "looks like Chernobyl no matter how much money you put in there". The independent Fylde councillor has now insisted that it was "not intended as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British ex-pat who travelled more than 4,000 miles from Florida to watch AFC Bournemouth for the first time in five years is left distraught after game was called off at last minute due to Storm Eunice

An ex-pat Bournemouth fan who travelled 4000 miles to watch his team for the first time in five years was left distraught after the game against Nottingham Forest was cancelled. Ross Devonport, who lives in Florida, USA, touched down at Heathrow airport early on Friday morning excited for his first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chernobyl#Councillor#Blackpool Council#Uk#Fylde Council
BBC

Eight Downham Market councillors resign over bullying claims

Eight town councillors, including the mayor, have resigned amid claims of "incessant" bullying by a fellow councillor. Jenny Groom, mayor of Downham Market in Norfolk, announced the departures at a meeting in the Town Hall. In a statement, she said they were leaving in protest at their dealings with Doug...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Forget all you’ve heard about working life in modern Britain. It’s wrong

Economic change is speeding up. Technology means that industries are shrinking and growing faster than ever. The young change jobs incessantly while firms fire at will, ending the “job for life” enjoyed by previous generations. Everyone moves around the country for work these days, vacating poorer parts of Britain and hollowing out communities.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Storm Dudley and Eunice: 13 dogs were electrocuted to death in the UK

Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Much-loved’ A&E doctor who died in five-car crash hailed ‘an NHS hero’

The heartbroken family of a doctor who died in a five-car pile-up have paid tribute to the “NHS hero”.Dr Bradley “Brad” James was 45 when he was killed in the tragic incident on 10 February.The medic, who worked in A&E at Royal Glamorgan Hospital, had been driving his Hyundai car on Maindy Road, in the Roath area of Cardiff.The crash on the residential road occurred at about 8.26pm on Sunday 6 February, South Wales Police said.Dr James was in “critical condition” when he was taken to hospital, police added. He died in hospital four days later.His family said that he...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Public urged to stay at home as Storm Eunice approaches

Residents are being urged to stay home and train services are being cancelled after the Met Office issued the highest level of alert for Storm Eunice.The red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.The warning covers the...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Writer behind NHS television drama This Is Going To Hurt issues warning to mothers-to-be over potentially dangerous medical advice

The doctor behind NHS television drama This Is Going To Hurt has warned viewers about potentially dangerous medical advice on the show. A controversial scene in the final episode of the medical drama – based on the book by Adam Kay – sees a medic give a concerned friend a device to check her baby’s heartbeat at home.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards a secret...then minutes after the story broke his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute

Prince Harry tried to keep details of his legal battle to reinstate his police protection secret from the public, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. High Court documents show he sought a far-reaching confidentiality order on documents and witness statements surrounding his case against the Government. But the Home Office...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy