Squirrel stalker! Woman films stand-off with aggressive rodent that trapped her in office for 35 minutes

An office worker was left terrified and trapped at work for more than half an hour because she was being 'stalked' by an aggressive squirrel.

Marketing manager Carrie Hair recorded the extraordinary stand-off with the rodent in Kokomo, Indiana, on February 7.

She was the last person to leave work at LeaderOne Financial, but when she finally came to walk out the door the rodent 'lunged' towards her.

Carrie dashed back inside and says a tense 35-minute stand-off followed, in which she refused to leave her office for fear of being attacked.

Speaking about the incident, Carrie said she was calling her daughter as she left work. As she locked the front door, she saw the squirrel's reflection in the glass.

'I looked down and it stood up on its hind legs and literally locked eyes with me,' she said.

Unnerved by the small rodent, Carrie unlocked the office door and went to walk back inside, when suddenly it 'lunged' for her leg.

In Carrie's footage she can be heard saying: 'I've been in here 10 minutes waiting for him to leave.. this squirrel is waiting on me.

'He keeps coming to the door, and is literally watching me. I have to walk all the way down there…'

Carrie then goes to open the door again thinking that the squirrel is gone, but it suddenly reappears and races over.

Carrie gasps as she spots the animal and slams the door shut before it can get in. 'What are you doing?!' she shouts at the squirrel through the window.

Carrie realised the squirrel was climbing back up into a tree to wait for her to leave before racing over to her each time she opened the door

The rodent then 'proceeded to stalk me for 33 minutes'.

'I Facetimed my husband who is a "tough" SWAT officer and he laughed for several minutes and told me good luck.

'I ended up taking a video so I could share with my family and the interaction with this squirrel just kept getting better.'

Carried added that she finally made it to her car 35 minutes after first trying to leave.

The whereabouts of the squirrel is not known, but Carrie added: 'I have nuts with me in case it comes back.'