February is American Heart Month, which is awareness dedicated to heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths. We have all heard of the most common ways to live a healthy lifestyle and prevent heart disease, which include, managing stress, quitting smoking (if you are a smoker), regular exercise and annual visits to the doctor for checkups and a low-salt diet.

