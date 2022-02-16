ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Nighttime wildfires growing in frequency, intensity: study

By Sharon Udasin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUUEa_0eGDsN0700
© Associated Press/David Zalubowski

Nocturnal blazes have grown more intense and frequent in recent decades as hot, arid nighttime weather becomes the norm across the western U.S., a new study has found.

While such “flammable nights” were a rarity just 40 years ago — with cool, moist nights offering firefighters some respite — the changing climate has caused nights to warm faster than days, according to the study, published on Wednesday in Nature. There are now 11 more flammable nights each year in the West than there were in 1979, equivalent to a 45 percent surge, the authors found.

“Night is the critical time for slowing a speeding fire — and wildfire’s night brakes are failing,” Jennifer Balch, lead author and professor of geography at University of Colorado Boulder, said in a statement.

Balch’s team at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences’s Earth Lab conducted their assessment using a key measurement of the atmosphere’s thirst called the vapor pressure deficit.

When that deficit is relatively low, cool and moist air conditions prevent fires from thriving and enable firefighters to extinguish the flames. But if the deficit is high, the resultant hot and dry conditions create a parched environment that is ideal for burning, according to the study.

The researchers analyzed satellite observations and hourly climate data for 81,000 global fires to identify the precise vapor pressure deficit at which point conditions are hot and dry enough to create a flammable night.

Over the past 40 years, they found that burn nights had grown by a full week — a 36 percent surge — in a fifth of ignitable lands around the world. In comparison, the planet’s daytime flammable hours grew by only 27 percent during these same four decades.

The increase in burnable nights was much more dramatic in U.S. West, which saw an additional 11 nights, or a 45 percent rise, according to the study.

In the 2003-2020 range alone, night fires have become 7.2 percent more intense across the globe, while in the western U.S., these blazes have become 28 percent more intense, the authors found.

They also observed that certain ecosystems were particularly vulnerable, including evergreen and broadleaf forests, as well as scrublands and grasslands.

Human-induced climate change has caused even more heating at night than during the day over the past 70 years, the scientists noted, warning that this trend only going to continue to accelerate. The persistence of such climate conditions, according to the study, will “promote more intense, longer-lasting and larger fires.”

Given the recently destructive winter fires in region — including ones in midwestern Kansas and Boulder County, Colo. — the research team stressed the importance of elucidating the climate-related drivers of wildfire.

As scientists continue to track nighttime fire behavior over the next decade and beyond, the authors also emphasized a need for openly accessible drone-, airborne- and space-based fire observations and fine enough resolutions to allow for the reconstruction of fire spread.

“With continued nighttime warming, we expect to see more runaway wildfires that are more intense, faster, and larger,” Balch said. “That means firefighters don’t get the breaks at night they used to get — they have to battle flames 24/7.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Boulder, CO
KOLO TV Reno

Inyo County wildfire grows to 3,900 acres

BISHOP, Calif. (KOLO) - 11:15 A.M. The Airport Fire has grown to 3,900 acres and remains zero percent contained. Evacuation orders and closures are still in effect. THURSDAY 7:20 A.M. The Airport Fire in Inyo County has grown to 2,800 acres, Cal Fire reported at 7 a.m. A new road...
INYO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Wildfire in Laguna Beach grows to 145 acres, triggers evacuations

LATEST Feb. 10, 11:15 a.m. A wildfire burning in the hills of Laguna Beach, Calif. was 145 acres late Thursday morning, an update from the city said. Evacuation orders for Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay (both North and South Emerald Bay) and an evacuation warning for all of North Laguna (all residents North of Broadway) remained in effect.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Geography#Frequency
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
Houston Chronicle

Aerial firefighters train over Lake Conroe ahead of wildfire season

By scooping up more than a ton of water and dropping it over wildfires, a Montana business says its seeking to combat climate change and on Wednesday had pilots train on one of its specialized aircraft on Lake Conroe. Bridger Aerospace, named after the Rocky Mountains range that overlooks the...
CONROE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Oroville Mercury-Register

Airport Fire grows to 3,900 acres in largest California wildfire of the year

INYO COUNTY — At a time of year when regular rains previously made significant wildfire unthinkable, crews continued Thursday to battle the Airport Fire, which had burned almost 4,000 acres east of Bishop, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The blaze was reported Wednesday just...
BISHOP, CA
The Weather Channel

Airborne COVID-19 Particles Remain Infectious for a Longer Time and at Greater Distances than Previously Thought

Small coronavirus respiratory particles can remain moist and airborne for a longer time and at a greater distance than scientists have thought so far. Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory estimates that droplets encased in mucus could remain moist for up to 30 minutes and travel up to about 200 feet.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study describes challenges and opportunities for detection of high-frequency gravitational waves

Electromagnetic (EM) waves and gravitational waves are the only available means to study the Universe on a large scale. For millennia, only the former could be used, in naked-eye astronomical observations by the ancients based on the reception of visible light, or present-day super telescopes operating in various bands of the EM spectrum, from radio waves to gamma rays.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Even in Southern California, wildfire frequency is likely to increase by end of century

California's massive fire seasons the past two years are part of a trend that scientists have traced back for more than four decades. The area consumed each year by fires has increased significantly over that period—particularly in the Sierra Nevada and northern parts of the state. Although Southern California has had its share of wildfires in that span, too, the region hasn't experienced the same increase.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Wildfire risk continues, grows southward across Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas A&M Forest Service warned that wildfire activity was forecast to increase Friday through Monday, alongside and west of I-35 into South Texas, as dormant vegetation dries and becomes more likely to ignite. According to the forest service, freeze-cured grasses around the regions contributed to recent wildfires and will […]
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

480K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy