ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Dear Penny: What’s the Proper Courtroom Etiquette if I Evict My Daughter?

By Robin Hartill, CFP®
The Penny Hoarder
The Penny Hoarder
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am planning to evict/eject my adult daughter if nothing changes. I'm wondering about the etiquette for such a court hearing. If it's at a physical court, would it be wrong for us...

www.thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette
psychologytoday.com

My Mother Allowed Her Husband to Abuse Me

Mothers often fail to meet our emotional needs. It is important to be curious about why our mothers have limitations. While you may never be able to forgive your mother, a relationship is still possible. Dear Dr. G.,. I am a 21-year-old female currently living at home with my mother....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
Upworthy

Man ditches his date at a restaurant after learning she was racist, asks if he was wrong

We've all probably been on a bad date before. Sometimes people just don't click with each other, and that's okay. But what do you do when you learn that the person you're on a date with doesn't share the same ethical values you care about? Well, one Redditor was left feeling guilty after ditching his date at a restaurant when he learned she was racist. He took to the forum "Am I The A*shole?" to ask fellow users if he was in the wrong for leaving her at the restaurant with no transport. He states in his post, "I don't know what I will say if I ever meet her again."
SOCIETY
Tracey Folly

Man horrified when ex-wife's new boyfriend cashes her child support checks at the bar

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. And he did it on purpose. My mother was a librarian in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In real life, librarians are nothing like you see in the movies. There wasn't a button-down, hair-in-a-bun, reading-glasses-wearing woman among my mother and her coworkers, but yes, they were all women.
InspireMore

‘The detective said, ‘I need to speak with you immediately. This is the strangest thing to ever happen.’: Mom hilariously recalls gift gone wrong, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Let’s journey back to December of 2015, when all my daughter Ellie wanted for Christmas was a real merbaby. Pearl…her strange skin, creepy eyes, and flowing green hair. I feel like enough time has passed that I can now reveal to you the entire Pearl Saga. I’m going to sketch it out for you.
KIDS
The Independent

Woman sparks debate on returning $3,000 she accidentally received from her old job

A woman has revealed that her former employer accidentally deposited $3,000 into her bank account.In a TikTok video posted on January 29, @rebuildingmary said that she logged into her bank account and noticed that there was “a lot of money in there that shouldn’t have been in there.”She messaged her old job and explained that she got “paid by accident.” Her employer told her that the funds were deposited “via error,” as she hasn’t worked there for over two months. @rebuildingmary Needless to say I’m #bitter 🙄 #greenscreen #fired #lawsuit #error #payroll #texaseducation #blackmail #systemfailedme #fyp #fixit #notmyproblem...
ACCIDENTS
The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.

 https://thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy