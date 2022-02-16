ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

NC tax filing pushed back to end of February

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina taxpayers will have to wait a little longer to file.

After the state pushed back the date when it’s able to process tax returns to mid-February, it has now delayed a bit further to the end of the month, The News & Observer reported.

[ 2022 tax season: 5 tips to boost this year’s refund ]

Tax season is starting late because North Carolina’s budget was nearly five months late and included tax changes that impact this year’s filings. The N.C. Department of Revenue announced this week that its new target date to start processing returns is Feb. 28.

The department is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically, noting that they can expect to begin receiving refunds in April. The state is still testing and approving system updates to tax preparation software for businesses and individuals. Click here to see the list of software the state has already approved.

Taxpayers can already see their lowered individual income tax rate — dropping from 5.25% to 4.99% — reflected in their paycheck withholdings.

(WATCH BELOW: Taxpayers warned of delays in getting tax returns processed)

