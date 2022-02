James F. Grathwohl of Cutchogue, formerly of Reston, Virginia, died on Jan. 28, 2022. He was 84 years old. He was born in Cutchogue on July 8, 1937 to Corwin and Ruth (Gildersleeve) Grathwohl. He graduated from Mattituck High School in 1955. He then earned a bachelors degree from Gettysburg College in 1959. He also served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army for five years.

