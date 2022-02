When 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finished her free skate on Thursday night, the devastation was immediate. The skater, who had been cleared to compete despite being at the center of a doping scandal after testing positive for a banned substance, had been the heavy favorite to win the gold medal but fell twice and stumbled out of two other jumps during her routine, earning her lowest score of the season and finishing in fourth place. As soon as the music stopped, she buried her face in her hands and began to sob.

