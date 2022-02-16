ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

App helps reduce food waste

q13fox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to restaurants and some grocery stores, there's a new...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Ignore best-before dates and keep bread in the fridge to reduce food waste, says Tesco boss

Consumers should ignore some best-before dates and keep bread in the fridge to help tackle food waste, the boss of Britain’s largest supermarket has said. John Allan, the chairman of Tesco, said that households were throwing away perfectly edible food because of overly conservative best-before dates. He said that food could be kept fresher for longer by changing storage habits, such as by putting bread in the fridge.
FOOD SAFETY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County developing process to reduce food waste

GOSHEN – A new state law requires eligible businesses that generate two tons or more of food waste per week to reduce their food waste. Orange County is in the process of developing a program to implement that. Bob Gray, the deputy commissioner of the county DPW’s Division of...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
BBC

Using the sun to fight food waste

Hundreds of millions of tonnes of food go to waste every year. Often it’s because farmers can't sell produce that doesn't look right. But in India solar dryers are helping to stop waste - and the jobs they create are empowering rural women. Find out more on People Fixing...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Copenhagen#Smart Phone#Food Drink
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

Sark kerbside recycling helps cut burning of waste

A kerbside recycling scheme has been introduced in Sark. The recyclables are collected and sent to Guernsey for processing. It means the island has cut the amount of waste it burns. Video Journalist: Euan Duncan.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Cutting waste helps keep grocery bills in check

The Feb. 14 front-page article “Inflation strains low-income families” featured a woman who was having a hard time feeding her family because of price increases in groceries. I noticed that she commented that the packages of paper towels she used to buy for $14 are now $18. Why is she buying paper towels? If I spill on a countertop, I wipe it up with a dishcloth. I clean my bathrooms with sponges and cloth rags. My mother never bought a paper towel in her life and kept a clean house. It’s also better for the environment. Imagine the trees that have to be cut down for those paper products.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Post and Courier

Composting at home offers SC gardeners a natural fertilizer, and a way to reduce waste

SUMMERVILLE — Kate Pezzillo started thinking seriously about her trash in graduate school. After studying federal data on American garbage streams as she completed work to become an environmental engineer, she weighed her own rubbish at home. The revelations about how much she was throwing out led her to double down on recycling and reusing, including with her compost pile, a three-sided bin where she'd deposit grass clippings and kitchen scraps.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

UAFS launches food recovery program to fight food waste and student hunger

When food goes to waste, meals that could make a difference in the lives of others are lost, impacting those experiencing food insecurity and the environment. Food waste makes up 30% to 40% of the food supply in the United States. It is also "the single largest category of material placed in municipal landfills and represents nourishment that could have helped feed families in need," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
FORT SMITH, AR
technologynetworks.com

"Longevity Vitamin" in Food Crops Reduced by Soil Disturbance

Soil tillage on farms may significantly reduce the availability in crops of ergothioneine (ERGO), an amino acid produced by certain types of soil-borne fungi and bacteria that is known as a “longevity vitamin” due to its potent antioxidant properties, according to new research by an interdisciplinary team at Penn State. The study is among the first to demonstrate that soil disturbance can directly impact a key dietary factor associated with long-term human health.
AGRICULTURE
Charlotte Business Journal

Local fintech app seeks to reduce barriers to cryptocurrency investments

A local financial-technology startup is looking to make cryptocurrency investments more accessible to the masses. Centsy is a mobile app built for the "crypto curious" market, meaning potential investors who want to learn more but feel overwhelmed. The goal is to be an educational resource and reduce barriers to entry, said founder Ryan Bennett. Centsy is not a wallet or exchange platform.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS San Francisco

Napa Valley Company Offers Unique Way to Reduce Agricultural Waste

NAPA (KPIX) — With climate change raising awareness about the need to keep carbon out of the atmosphere, one Napa Valley company is offering a way to dispose of agricultural waste while keeping it out of the air. Neatly pruned grapevines line Silverado Trail in Napa County. But most of the clippings end up in large burning piles that sends plumes of smoke across the valley. While that has been a common method to dispose of clippings for generations, at Piña Vineyard Management, co-owner Davie Piña is betting that things are going to change. “We think they’re going to stop open...
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy