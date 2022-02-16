App helps reduce food waste

The Feb. 14 front-page article “Inflation strains low-income families” featured a woman who was having a hard time feeding her family because of price increases in groceries. I noticed that she commented that the packages of paper towels she used to buy for $14 are now $18. Why is she buying paper towels? If I spill on a countertop, I wipe it up with a dishcloth. I clean my bathrooms with sponges and cloth rags. My mother never bought a paper towel in her life and kept a clean house. It’s also better for the environment. Imagine the trees that have to be cut down for those paper products.

