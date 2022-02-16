Dixie National Rodeo events for Feb. 16

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is being held in Jackson until Sunday, February 20. All events are held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The schedule of events for Wednesday, February 16 is as follows:

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral (off Midway, behind Barn 12)

8:00 a.m. – Dixie National Quarter Horse Show (Kirk Fordice Equine Center)

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Days (Trade Mart)

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse (Trade Mart)

7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Justin Moore (Coliseum)

The schedule of rodeo entertainment is as follows:

Wednesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum

Thursday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Neal McCoy – Coliseum

Friday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. – Gary Allan – Coliseum

Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum

All entertainment will be held in the Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased here .

