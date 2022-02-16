LeFleur Piano Trio returning for encore concert
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The LeFleur Piano Trio will return for an encore performance on Tuesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Center for the Arts Concert Hall on the Belhaven campus.
The ensemble will present two great works; Felix Mendelssohn’s “Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 49” and Bedrich Smetana’s “Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 15.”
This is event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m.
