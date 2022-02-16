ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

LeFleur Piano Trio returning for encore concert

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riyaP_0eGDq3MQ00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The LeFleur Piano Trio will return for an encore performance on Tuesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Center for the Arts Concert Hall on the Belhaven campus.

Breaking Benjamin to perform in Brandon

The ensemble will present two great works; Felix Mendelssohn’s “Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 49” and Bedrich Smetana’s “Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 15.”

This is event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Whiskey Myers to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Whiskey Myers is set to preform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, June 18. Shane Smith & The Saints will be special guests, along with 49 Winchester. The concert starts at 7:00 p.m., and doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 24, at 10:00 a.m. […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Kids Fest coming to Jackson in April

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kids Fest Jackson will be held at the Mississippi Trademark on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. The event will feature mini-figure displays, bounce houses, costumed heroes, princesses, community organizations, video games, and tabletop games. General admission is $15, tickets can be purchased online.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson woman celebrates 102nd birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and friends gathered to celebrate a local woman’s monumental birthday. Doris Covington turned 102 on Saturday, February 19. Originally from Lexington, she moved to Jackson 22 years ago to be closer to her family. Covington has 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. In her youth, she was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Dixie National Rodeo events for Feb. 18-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is being held in Jackson until Sunday, February 20. All events are held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The schedule of events for Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20, is as follows: Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, February 18, 2022 […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brandon, MS
Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Brandon, MS
Sports
City
Brandon, MS
WJTV 12

The significance of Black Poetry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Poets influenced by the Civil Rights Movement used their words to promote pride in one’s identity, honor those who fought and died for freedom, express resistance to oppression, encourage strength and share wisdom during a dark time in American history. For some, the fight for equality still exists today, and these […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Runners geared up for the Blues Marathon in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All eyes were on the finish line as dozens participated in the 15th Annual Mississippi Blues Marathon on Saturday, February 19. The event included 5K, 10K, half-marathon and marathon relay races. A legacy continued with roughly 1,500 runners from all 50 states. “We have a tradition. We like to do a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Runners prepare for Mississippi Blues Marathon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers and participants are gearing up for the annual Mississippi Blues Marathon. People from across the United States are expected to participate in the event. They will be able to run the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K or marathon relay while listening to live music from local artists. “I’m very excited to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Free health screenings available in Jackson for BHM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Mt. Zion M.B. Church will host free health screenings for Black History Month on Saturday, February 26. The following services and counseling topics will be provided for free: Home COVID test kits Blood pressure test Glucose test Cholesterol test Body Mass Index test HIV/STD Substance Abuse High-risk sexual behaviors Hepatitis […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bedrich Smetana
Person
Benjamin
WJTV 12

Ribbon cutting held for Pearl’s On Wheels food truck

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Chamber of Commerce and members of the local community gathered at Pearl’s Diner in Laurel to celebrate the ribbon cutting for Pearl’s On Wheels on Friday, February 18. The food truck will provide Pearl’s nationally recognized cuisine, to people all over. “Somebody asked me what this means I […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium gate named after Peck family

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi (UM) named a gate at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after the Peck family following a $250,000 donation. Betty Peck, widow of Patrick Barry “Pat” Peck, donated $250,000 to the school. The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation then named Gate 37 of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after her family. “Our grandsons have […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Twin brothers on the run. Have you seen the Harris brothers?

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On June 19, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting that occurred on Standifer Avenue and Vine in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital. Twin brothers, Bobby and Dennis Harris were identified as the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encore#Piano Trio#Concert#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

JPS virtual forums to be held on signs of depression

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will be hosting two virtual forums about signs and symptoms of depression. Students, parents, JPS team members and community partners are invited to attend. Counselors and social workers with Marion Counseling Services will hold the forums on Monday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Click […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

State wrestling tournament held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wrestling in Mississippi has been a known sport since the early 1970s. The first state tournament for high school students was held on Saturday, February 19. The Mississippi High School Activities Association brought out dozens of wrestling fans to watch 150 boys and 10 girls go head to head with hopes […]
WWE
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson goes virtual for Friday due to power outage

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A power outage from Thursday’s storms affected Velma Jackson High School in Madison County on Friday, February 18. Leaders with the Madison County School District announced the high school will transition to distance learning for Friday. All other MCS campuses will operate as usual with in-person school.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New procedure to correct cataracts offered in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- An eye doctor in the Jackson metro is offering a groundbreaking new treatment to correct your cataracts. Opthamologist and surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell of the eye group of Mississippi discussed the new treatment for cataracts. Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell: For many, many years, as patients develop cataracts, the lens in their eye starts […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Blood drive to be held in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health Natchez will host a blood drive on Monday, February 21. The drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. inside the Bloodmobile at the Merit Health Natchez employee parking lot. You are eligible to donate if you’re 14 days symptom-free after having COVID-19. Click here to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three Ole Miss students named Truman finalists

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Three University of Mississippi juniors have been named finalists for the prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship. Jilkiah Bryant, a junior public health and health sciences major from Macon; Andy Flores, junior public policy leadership and philosophy major from Ocean Springs; and Alex Bush, a junior psychology major from Denver, are the […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy