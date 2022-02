Snooty Pig Cafe, located at 4010 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine, has closed, according to a note taped to the cafe’s door. The cafe, which was one of three Snooty Pig locations in DFW, served a variety of breakfast and lunch items such as omelets, sandwiches and pancakes. The Grapevine location was closed down due to leasing agreement disputes, according to the posted note. The cafe will operate out of the Highland Village Snooty Pig location, located at 2940 Justin Road, while owners “strategize a swift return back to the Grapevine/Colleyville area,” according to the note. 972-966-1091 (Highland Village location). www.snootypig.com.

