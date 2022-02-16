ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issaquena County, MS

Funeral arrangements for Issaquena Co. sheriff

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uU8tl_0eGDplxE00

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Funeral arrangements for the late Issaquena County Sheriff Richard Jones have been announced.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home at 99 North First Street in Rolling Fork.

Pay raise for legislators bill dies quiet death

His funeral will be held on Sunday, February 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the South Delta High School Auditorium at 303 Parkway Avenue in Rolling Fork.

His burial will be at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Mayersville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Blood drive to be held in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health Natchez will host a blood drive on Monday, February 21. The drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. inside the Bloodmobile at the Merit Health Natchez employee parking lot. You are eligible to donate if you’re 14 days symptom-free after having COVID-19. Click here to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo Co. correctional officer charged for contraband

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility correctional officer was arrested and charged with bringing contraband into the jail. The Yazoo Herald reported Luis Robbins was charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility and conspiring to commit a crime. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department’s Simon Stubblefield said Robbins was caught on […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Redistricting map approved in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the redistricting map. The Northside Sun reported the following changes included in the plan: The St. Catherine’s and Cotton Road area were moved from District 3 to District 1. The unincorporated area south of Gluckstadt was moved from District 1 to District 2. […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted in connection to Jackson fatal shooting

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a second man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting. Police said the shooting on Clinton Boulevard […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolling Fork, MS
County
Issaquena County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Mayersville, MS
WJTV 12

Expert testifies on conditions of Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing on the federal consent decree for the Hinds County jail system continued on Friday. A juvenile justice and behavior management expert figured prominently in Friday’s testimony. Jim Moser said he visited the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center 10 times directly and seven times virtually. He noted that Henley-Young is poorly […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County election commissioner, business owner arrested on fraud charges

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson and a Hinds County resident have been arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s Office. State Auditor Shad White said Johnson and Cedric Cornelius, a Hinds County resident, were both indicted on multiple charges. Special agents from his office also delivered demand letters […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson gives Convention Center $570K for utility bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved $570,000 for the Capitol City Convention Center. The Northside Sun reported the funding will go toward the facility’s utility bills and other expenses for the remaining fiscal year. Council President Virgi Lindsay said the funds will come from the American Rescue Plan and not the city’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jasper County homeowner injured in shootout with suspect

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jasper County deputies are investigating after a homeowner was injured in a shootout with a suspect. Investigators said the incident happened before 3:45 p.m. on February 17. Deputies received a call about someone being shot at a home on CR 16 east of Louin. According to authorities, the homeowner, Zachary […]
JASPER COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Issaquena Co#Walker Funeral Home#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

New lanes open to traffic on HWY 49 in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will open newly completed lanes of Highway 49 to traffic at 8:00 p.m. in Rankin County on Saturday, February 19. Traffic will be moved to new inside lanes on northbound Highway 49. The change will be made from Old Highway 49 to MS 469 […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for stabbing former girlfriend’s dog to death

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced in Sixth District Circuit Court last week for stabbing his former girlfriend’s dog to death. The Natchez Democrat reported Brad Dorsey pled guilty to aggravated animal cruelty. He was sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with credit for any time served and […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

2 people hurt after drugstore wall collapses in Mississippi

MACON, Miss. (AP) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a building collapsed in Mississippi, authorities said. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the people were in a drugstore Thursday at about 5 p.m. when the wall caved in, WCBI-TV reported. Their conditions are currently unknown. Neither of the people injured were identified. […]
MACON, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police search for burglary suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect. Police said the burglary happened on February 14, 2022, in the 100 block of Ross Boulevard. If anyone can identify the individual in the video, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Two convicted felons arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Hattiesburg police said they arrested two convicted felons in separate incidents. They were both arrested for being convicted felons in possession of weapons. Investigators said they arrested James Green III, 48, around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of Mable Street after a traffic stop. He was charged with […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Driver ejected from car, dies in Rankin Co. crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver died after being ejected from a car in Rankin County on Friday, February 18. Rankin County deputies arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. on Shell Oil Road. A Chevy Impala appeared to have left the road and flipped. The driver had been ejected from the car and […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

3 charged with killing Honeykomb Brazy’s grandparents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested three people in connection with a deadly shooting and a fire in the Happy Hills neighborhood last February. Police have arrested and charged Darrin Southall, Terrance Watkins and Jamarcus Chambers with two counts of murder and several counts of shooting into an occupied home. This comes exactly a […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case. The sheriff’s office says the property […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Jackson woman celebrates 102nd birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and friends gathered to celebrate a local woman’s monumental birthday. Doris Covington turned 102 on Saturday, February 19. Originally from Lexington, she moved to Jackson 22 years ago to be closer to her family. Covington has 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. In her youth, she was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Grants could lead to commercial air service in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Natchez-Adams County Airport said they’re working to secure grants for improvements of the facility and to secure a commercial airline. The Natchez Democrat reported Natchez-Adams County Airport Director Richard Nelson is preparing a grant application through the U.S. Commerce Department. “It’s a $1 million grant, which requires a […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Byram neighbors to receive free tablets

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram leaders announced free tablets will be given to neighbors while supplies last. To qualify, neighbors must receive one of the following: SNAP Medicaid Supplemental Security Income Federal Public Housing Assistance Tribally-Administered Temporary Assistance of Needy Families Food Distribution Program Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance There will be an $11 […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Twin brothers on the run. Have you seen the Harris brothers?

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On June 19, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting that occurred on Standifer Avenue and Vine in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital. Twin brothers, Bobby and Dennis Harris were identified as the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy