Funeral arrangements for Issaquena Co. sheriff

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Funeral arrangements for the late Issaquena County Sheriff Richard Jones have been announced.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home at 99 North First Street in Rolling Fork.

His funeral will be held on Sunday, February 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the South Delta High School Auditorium at 303 Parkway Avenue in Rolling Fork.

His burial will be at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Mayersville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.