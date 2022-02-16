ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brody King Discusses How AEW Deal Came Together, Bringing A Dark Element To Wrestling

By Jeremy Lambert
 3 days ago

After weeks of teases, Brody King arrived in AEW on the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, aligning with Malakai Black. King became a free agent after ROH announced its hiatus at the end of 2021. Along with working for ROH, King had become a regular for NJPW STRONG....

WWE Elimination Chamber Results for 2/19/22: Roman Reigns vs Goldberg, Elimination Chamber Matches

Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for Elimination Chamber 2022. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. The match begins with The Miz attacking Mysterio before hitting an Irish Whip followed by a clothesline. Rey would attempt to hit the 619 before The Miz got out of the ring. Rey would follow up by hitting a running Frog Splash on the outside. The Miz would escape the ring again before Dominik Mysterio sent him back to the ring.
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the match and the title.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
Dean Malenko
Mark Henry
Tony Khan
Brian Pillman
Chris Jericho
Miro: 'People Relate To Having Struggles And Blaming God And If They Don't, They Watch Me Kick Ass'

Miro loves being The Redeemer. After nearly ten years under contract with WWE, Miro (formerly Rusev) made his All Elite Wrestling debut in September 2020. After an initial angle that positioned him as Kip Sabian's Best Man, Miro captured the TNT Championship and branded himself as God's Favorite Champion. The Redeemer, as he became to be known, would hold the belt for 140 days before dropping it, after which he began cutting promos in which he questioned the motivation of his God.
Christopher Daniels Recalls Briefly Working For TNA And ROH Simultaneously

Christopher Daniels recalls when he was walking through the Forbidden Door before it was cool. Back in the early portion of the last decade, Christopher Daniels was briefly working in both Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling. Daniels joined Fortune in a lethal lockdown match because the group needed a fourth man and at the same time, he was a part of the House of Truth in Ring of Honor.
Warfare – “Doomsday” & “Drop Squad” (Feat. Brody King)

Hardcore is, at least in theory, a genre of music without stars. But hardcore is also a genre full of larger-than-life characters and deeply dedicated lifers, which means that you can definitely put together an all-star hardcore band. That’s what Warfare is. Warfare, a band led by Triple B Records boss Sam Yarmuth, is full of heavy-hitter musicians, and they’ve just announced plans to release their second album.
Bryan Danielson: I Did Not Cry At The End Of 'Old Yeller'

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson took on Lee Moriarty in singles competition where Danielson wanted to bring something new out of Moriarty, feeling he wasn't getting the proper training from Matt Sydal. Danielson proved his point, kicking Moriarty's head in and forcing him to pass out in a triangle...
Bianca Belair: 'I Just Don't Want My Legacy To Be Trumped By 26 Seconds'

Bianca Belair explains why a WrestleMania rematch with Becky Lynch could be career-defining. Bianca Belair had a historic 2021. She became the first black woman to ever win a Royal Rumble match, making her only the second black wrestler to ever win the Royal Rumble, she and Sasha Banks became the first two women to ever headline WrestleMania in a singles match, she also won a Hell in a Cell match against Bayley and then at SummerSlam, all her momentum seemed to be halted by a returning Becky Lynch.
Booker T Says He Misspoke About Rok-C Signing A WWE Contract

Booker T would like to amend a previous comment he made. While speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said that former ROH Women's World Champion Rok-C had been signed by WWE. Rok-C had a WWE tryout at the end of 2021 and...
WWE Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today a multi-year agreement that will make Fiterman Sports Group the Official Autograph Partner of WWE in the United States and Canada. This is WWE’s first partnership of its kind in the autograph space. The agreement is effective immediately and will include...
