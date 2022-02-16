ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

2 injured, 1 seriously, in Gladiolus Dr. crash

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
A Wednesday morning crash that sent one vehicle onto its roof is under investigation.

Police were called to the intersection of Gladiolus Dr. and Coca Sabal Ln. around 9 a.m. Two vehicles were involved; crews arrived to find one vehicle overturned.

Two people were trapped inside the overturned car. One was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert. The status of the second injured person is not known at this time.

South Trail Fire assisted in the cleanup while Lee County Sheriff's deputies performed traffic control.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

