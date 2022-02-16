City Council taking steps to address vacant properties in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials are moving forward with taking action over those vacant properties around the city.

With Tuesday’s vote, the City of Topeka is adopting updated standards for building code enforcement. It is now in line with two sets of standards called the “International Energy Conservation Code” and the “International Existing Building Code”.

The vote comes as city officials are looking to address the number of vacant house fires in Topeka.

Monday, a fire broke out at an abandoned home near 16th and Clay in Central Topeka. That fire marks 690 vacant or under renovated house fires in 20 years, according to a Topeka Fire Department Official.

“Some of the codes will apply to those vacant homes – how do we get them occupied, how do we get them back on the tax rolls, things like that,” Interim City Manager Bill Cochran said. “But also, it will be included in our culture of change that we’re going through with our code compliance right now.”

The city plans to use a cross-departmental task force to help make all that happen. According to Councilwoman Karen Hiller, it will help bring together Code Compliance, Topeka Fire, Topeka Police, and other organizations for a joint team addressing property maintenance.

The process focused on that culture of change will take around 6 to 9 months according to the Interim City Manager.

