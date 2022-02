Sipsey Valley’s Tyrien Smith has performed well on the big stage before. He came through again Saturday when his team needed him most. The senior point guard hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:06 left to give his team the lead for good and the Bears held off B.C. Rain 41-39 in the Class 5A Boys Southwest Regional semifinal at the Multiplex in Montgomery.

SIPSEY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO