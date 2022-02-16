Sailor stopped with bomb-making materials in car stopped at base near San Diego

The U.S. military said security stopped a sailor who had bomb-making materials in his vehicle at a naval base near San Diego, Calif., NBC affiliate KNSD reported.

The North Island Naval Air Station spokesperson Kevin Dixon said security forces stopped the sailor’s vehicle at the gate at 9 a.m. at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

Investigators at the scene looked throughout the sailor’s white pickup truck and started to collect evidence, also using a robotic device to collect material.

Residents at the naval base were issued the following advisory: "The main gate at NASNI is closed until further notice, use alternate routes to enter via the Ocean gate or 01st / Alameda. from 9:30 a.m,” according to the NBC affiliate.

A source told KNSD that all nonessential personnel were asked to leave the naval base, and Dixon added that people at the main gate were asked to leave the area.

Dixon also said the bomb-making materials the sailor had in his vehicle were not assembled into an explosive device.

This comes as Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke said that the main gate at the base Third Street and the Fourth Street gate reopened for traffic Tuesday afternoon.

According to The Associated Press, the Naval Air Station North Island is one of the eight military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.

NCIS said the sailor is currently in police custody and added that it won’t be releasing any new information about him or the charges he’s facing, the NBC affiliate noted.